Premier League

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp reaction

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to MOTD: "So difficult to play here in general but today especially because of the circumstances. The wind came from all directions and the boys had to play superbly to judge that. They played the...

www.bbc.com

theedgemarkets.com

'No chance' of Milner retiring at end of season, says Liverpool boss Klopp

(Feb 13): Liverpool midfielder James Milner is desperate to play on and there is "no chance" of him retiring at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp said. Englishman Milner, 36, played for Premier League clubs Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City before joining Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015.
Jurgen Klopp
Alisson
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Surprising Update On James Milner Contract Situation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on James Milner as the midfielder approaches the end of his contract at the club in the summer. The 36-year-old joined the Reds on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015 and has been hugely influential on and off the pitch, helping them win the Champions League and their first League Championship for 30 years.
The Independent

Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

Fabinho’s fifth goal in seven matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City.With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the breakthrough.Great win, guys....
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report. The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Burnley vs Liverpool Player Ratings as the Reds get a narrow 1-0 victory￼

Burnley vs Liverpool: Burnley squared off against Liverpool at the Turf Moor Stadium in Matchday 21 of the ongoing edition of the Premier League. Liverpool had more of the possession but the better chances fell for Burnley in the 1st half, but they were not able to capitalize on them. It came back to haunt them, as Liverpool took the lead in the 40th minute with Fabinho scoring from a rebound following a set piece situation.
vavel.com

Highlights and goal: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool in Premier League 2021-22

Our coverage of the match between Burnley and Liverpool of matchday 25 of Premier League 2021-22 comes to an end. Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport. 9:42 AM6 hours ago. 40' GOOOOOOAL for Liverpool!. FABINHO! Alexander-Arnold's cross from...
fourfourtwo.com

Fabinho making the most of a tactical tweak – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits matchwinner Fabinho would have scored more goals in his career had he afforded the midfielder more opportunity. The Brazil international’s fifth goal in seven matches for the Reds five minutes before half-time helped his side grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions at Turf Moor.
BBC

Burnley 0–1 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won each of their last five away games at Turf Moor, only beating Crystal Palace (7) in more Premier League away games under Jurgen Klopp than Burnley (5). Burnley remain with just one win from their 21 Premier League games this season (drawn 11, lost nine), becoming the first top flight side to have a maximum of one victory after 21 matches since Derby County in 2007-08 (also 1).
fourfourtwo.com

Virgil Van Dijk is back to his best – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is back to his best with perfect timing for the remainder of the season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp. The Netherlands captain was in imposing form during the Reds’ hard-fought 1-0 victory at Burnley which helped maintain their pursuit of leaders Manchester City, who hold a nine-point advantage having played one match more.
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Liverpool final score: Fabinho the unlikely hero

Liverpool edged to victory away at Burnley, as Jurgen Klopp’s side remain hot on the heels of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Fabinho’s goal just before half time did the damage as Burnley had plenty of chances but Alisson denied them, as Sean Dyche’s side lost for the first time in four games.
BBC

Klopp's man-management 'will be tested'

Jurgen Klopp's man-management skills "will be tested" over the next few weeks as a result of the attacking talents he has at his disposal, according to former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff. The Liverpool boss selected his tried-and-tested attacking trio for the win over Burnley with new signing Luis Diaz...
BBC

Inter v Liverpool: Pick your Reds XI

The Champions League returns this week - and Jurgen Klopp has some nice selection dilemmas to ponder as he takes Liverpool to face Inter in Milan. Would you stick with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino? Or should the prolific Diogo Jota be in the starting line-up? And who's partnering Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield?
