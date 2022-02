Those who collect Social Security in 2022 could receive up to $4,194 a month. Snagging the maximum monthly benefit isn't easy, so don't worry if you can't quite get there. One common myth about Social Security is that it pays all seniors the same amount of money each month. In reality, there's a range of income you may be eligible for once you sign up for benefits.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO