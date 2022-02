We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the end of the day, what really matters in the world of cookware is reliability. With all the fancy kitchenware on the market, these days pots and pans come with so many bells and whistles. It feels easy to be left wondering which pieces of cookware you actually need. Luckily, you need to look no further: One of our favorite DTC brands, Abbio, has the cookware essentials that everyone needs in their kitchens. Plus, from now until Tuesday Feb. 22, the cookware brand is offering 25 percent off sitewide with the code Abbio25.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO