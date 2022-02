In early February, rapper and record producer Saba released his latest project, Few Good Things—but this work goes far beyond an album. Growing up on the West Side of Chicago, Saba faced many hardships and detrimental losses. Despite these traumatic experiences, he has not let them define himself, his work, or the Black community as a whole. Through Few Good Things, Saba has composed a series of stories from the environment that surrounded his growing up. He transparently displays his experiences through the exact voice and emotion of his choosing. It’s a narrative of events that have happened within his family and community which have led him to the point where he is now.

