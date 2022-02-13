Love, Decoded

It’s 2022: Dating apps are the new norm, love is being modernized, and we’re all trying to figure out how to have a successful relationship. Chances are you’ve heard of the Five Love Languages. But if not, they are apparently the main five ways people receive and give love. The concept was coined by Gary Chapman in his 1992 book “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment.” According to him, the top five methods of giving and receiving love are physical touch, gifts, quality time, acts of service and words of affirmation. If you’re wondering which pertains to you, feel free to read his book or take a short quiz. Throughout Dr. Chapman’s career, he searched for a way to simplify the meaning of love and how to easily strengthen the connection between two partners. Let’s dive deeper into each one.

