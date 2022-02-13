ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Love, Decoded

By 23andMe
23andme.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy are people attracted to specific traits in romantic partners? How can someone garnish all their dishes with cilantro and someone else recoil at the thought? What makes an individual reach for sweet snacks instead of salty ones?. The mystery behind why we love what we love has fascinated...

blog.23andme.com

Comments / 0

Related
UC Daily Campus

The Five Love Languages: Which one is yours?

It’s 2022: Dating apps are the new norm, love is being modernized, and we’re all trying to figure out how to have a successful relationship. Chances are you’ve heard of the Five Love Languages. But if not, they are apparently the main five ways people receive and give love. The concept was coined by Gary Chapman in his 1992 book “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment.” According to him, the top five methods of giving and receiving love are physical touch, gifts, quality time, acts of service and words of affirmation. If you’re wondering which pertains to you, feel free to read his book or take a short quiz. Throughout Dr. Chapman’s career, he searched for a way to simplify the meaning of love and how to easily strengthen the connection between two partners. Let’s dive deeper into each one.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KATU.com

"Decoding Your Emotional Blueprint"

People the world over are fascinated with their ancestry, but it turns out we inherit more than our physical DNA from our families. Neuroscience and epigenetics show that we also inherit patterns of thoughts, feelings, and behaviors called Emotional DNA. And that impacts our relationships. Judy Wilkins-Smieth, author of the new book "Decoding Your Emotional Blueprint: A Powerful Guide to Transformation Through Disentangling Multigenerational Patterns," joined us to share how to transform your relationships by working with hidden patterns and unconscious loyalties.
MENTAL HEALTH
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Love and the ‘new’ loneliness

The endless months of social distancing has made its mark on our relationships. Love used to be easier, especially if you mastered the “five languages” — service, gift giving, affirming, listening and, of course, embrace. As a pastor in three very different churches, I learned the secret...
RELATIONSHIPS
WVNews

The language of love

An article on dating do’s and don’ts dropped into my inbox. I’m not certain why it chose me. I’ve been going out with the same guy for nearly 100 years. OK. Not quite that many. Let me put it this way. My youngest brother has no recollection of our family without Gary in it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumi
psychologytoday.com

Learn to Love Thyself

Instead of searching for a romantic partner who can complete you, learn to appreciate who you are. Focus on your strengths and the positive contributions you make in the world. Let go of unrealistic expectations and negativity based on worries about what others think of you. Valentine’s Day is on...
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Unlocking the Love Code

Humans are hardwired for love and reap many physical and emotional benefits from connection. However, when we're afraid or stressed, our bodies can get stuck in fight-or-flight mode, causing us to lash out at or withdraw from our partner. Understanding our own nervous system and emotional triggers can help us...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

The Paradox of Slow Love

“They were gradually acquainted, and when acquainted, rapidly and deeply in love. It would be difficult to say which had seen the highest perfection in the other, or which had been the happiest: she, in receiving his declarations and proposals, or he in having them accepted.”. So begins Jane Austen’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Narcissists Utilize "Love" As A Weapon

Time and time again I have witnessed toxic behaviors be completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is just controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault…”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#23andme#Genetic Predisposition#Emotion#Birds Of A Feather#Nature Human Behavior#Bmi#Salt
Schiffo

Achieving the Kind of Love You Desire

At one point in my life, my relationships were a major cause of stress and anxiety. I had to deal with a lot of pessimists. I lacked a diverse group of close pals. Loneliness and constant strife plagued my relationship with my husband. My connections may not be great right now, but I consider myself fortunate to have the folks I have.
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists decode the Earth’s inner core

Earth’s core, the deepest part of our planet, is characterized by extremely high pressure and temperature. It is composed of a liquid outer core and solid inner core. The inner core is formed and grows due to the solidification of liquid iron at the inner core boundary. The inner...
ASTRONOMY
lastheplace.com

How To Find Love in A Complicated World

With Valentine’s Day approaching, it gets people thinking about their love life… or lack of it. If you’re single, it might be by your own choosing, or that’s what you may tell yourself. If you’ve given up on love, you might want to give love a chance again. Here are some tips to give it another shot.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
higherperspectives.com

The Animal You See First Reveals What You Value Most In Love

When we meet someone we're interested in, we don't automatically think of what exactly attracts us to us. There are deep rooted experiences, values, and developed preferences that give us a certain "type" that makes for our ideal partner. However, this is also the same reason why sometimes our type changes, after a certain experience or revelation subconsciously alters what we look for in someone we want to attach ourselves so intimately to.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
iheart.com

How to Deal With Someone Who Is "Brokefishing"

If they’re in the position to do so, a good friend wouldn’t mind covering drinks or paying for lunch. But there is a fine line between helping a friend out during tough times and just straight up being taken advantage of. This is known as “brokefishing.”. “Refinery29”...
RELATIONSHIPS
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Well+Good

8 Signs Your Relationship Is Really Just a String of Manipulative Love Bombs

Have you ever felt like things were too good to be true with the person you're dating? At the very beginning, perhaps they showered you with compliments, attention, and, in general, made you feel as special as you are. But as soon as you felt comfortable settling into what seemed to be your new normal, your partner flipped the script. You, my friend, may just be the unfortunate subject of a love-bomb situation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kiss951.com

The Most Common Dreams About Relationships And What They Really Mean

Our dreams could actually be trying to tell us something while were sleeping. There’s usually significance that can be found in our dreams so it’s important to acknowledge the context of them. Dreaming about dating and relationships could be a reflection of something deeper going on in our own relationships that we aren’t consciously aware of. According to the dream experts at “Your Tango”, here are some of the most common relationship dreams and the meanings behind them.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Brit + Co

How To Show Love In Your Relationships Every Day

Okay we'll admit it: showing love to your S.O., your female friends, and your family can be a lot harder than it sounds. Doing life with someone is messy, and it's not always fun to sacrifice your desires or even your pride for a relationship. But it's okay to feel that way! Love isn't necessarily supposed to be easy, but that's what makes it meaningful. There are plenty of healthy ways to show love and strengthen your relationships at the same time. Keep reading for five ideas to get you started.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy