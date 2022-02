UPDATE: The Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton (R), said Wednesday that the office will investigate GoFundMe after its decision to end a fundraising effort aimed at assisting the “Freedom Convoy” in Canada. Paxton said they will review possible breaches or violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Missouri’s AG Eric Schmitt is also probing the company, accusing GoFundMe of trying to silence the Freedom Convoy. The protest is broadening outside Ottowa as well. Protest convoys are gearing up elsewhere in Canada, in the US, Europe and New Zealand. EARLIER The GoFundMe website has reversed course and decided to automatically refund donations to...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO