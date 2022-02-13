5 wounded in Wisconsin shooting before gunman kills himself: police

Five people were wounded Sunday in Wisconsin when a gunman opened fire before fatally shooting himself, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. local time in the downtown area of Racine in what authorities said appeared to be a domestic-related incident.

“A brief foot chase ensued and when confronted, the male turned the gun on himself,” the Racine Police Department said in an announcement Sunday.

“Officers attempted to negotiate with the male for several minutes before the male shot himself. No officers fired their weapons.”

Authorities have not identified anyone involved in the incident, but said four men and one woman were wounded.

“None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening,” Racine Police said, noting that all five victims were either taken to hospitals by authorities or arrived on their own.

Racine is about 30 miles south of Milwaukee.