ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Your Super Bowl Food Spread Might Cost You More This Year

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3XQb_0eDM3lGx00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl Sunday isn’t all about the game. The food is also the star. But your Super Bowl spread will cost you more this year.

The big game means big business for Prime Pizza in Los Angeles. “Super Bowl Sunday we’ll do anywhere from 100 to 120% more than a regular Sunday. So, you’re basically looking at double the volume,” says Co-Owner Zak Fishman.

Fishman says the preparation started weeks ago. They stocked up on wings and pizza ingredients because items are harder to get this year.

“Every week, if not every day, there is something that is missing from an order,” he says. It’s also more expensive. “The costs are going up, but so far we’ve been able to absorb it,” says Fishman.

Higher prices are not just hitting restaurants’ bottom lines. Fans at home are paying more for party favorites.

“It’s anticipated that we’re gonna spend 14 to 15% more on our Super Bowl items,” says supermarketguru.com editor Phil Lempert.

According to the Hass Avocado Board, 124 million pounds of avocados are expected to be sold this week. Prices for avocados are up 59% over last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.  Americans will spend 30 cents more a pound on the 1.4 billion chicken wings that will be eaten during the big game, according to the National Chicken Council.

Football fans are also expected to munch on 112 million pounds of chips and other snacks, according to SNAC International.

Lempert says, “As it relates to the snacks, they haven’t gone up that much. They’ve gone up about one to 2%.”

Higher prices aren’t expected to slow down spending or defeat America’s love of food. Super Bowl Sunday is second only to Thanksgiving when it comes to the amount of food Americans eat, according to the USDA.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

The 5 best Super Bowl ads of 2022 (and the worst one)

How do you measure Super Bowl ad success? Some kneel at the altar of consensus with USA Today’s Ad Meter. Some will look at direct impact on sales or brand awareness. At Fast Company, I adhere to an evaluation process that revolves around entertainment value, how the creative actually addresses the product or brand, and whether or not it evoked an eye roll, full-body cringe, or rather aggressive dry heaving.
NFL
ourquadcities.com

QC restaurants tackle Super Bowl crowds

Doug Berner, owner of Frackie’s Pub & Grub in Davenport, spent Sunday getting ready for crowds that would be watching the Super Bowl at his location. “Throughout the day, people kind of trickle in and trickle out. I’d say probably 100 people we’ll see today,” said Berner. “We’ll make sure we have everybody’s product, make sure everything’s cold, make sure we’re fully loaded on the food.”
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Super Bowl Sunday#Avocados#Big Business#American Football#Cbsmiami#Prime Pizza#Supermarketguru Com#The Hass Avocado Board#Americans#Snac International#Usda
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Heart attacks and DUIs increase on Super Bowl Sunday. Here’s what you need to know

Although Super Bowl Sunday is a day full of gatherings with friends and family, it’s also a time that can trigger an abnormal amount of problems, including emergency calls, around the country. Whether it’s an increase in heart attacks or DUIs, or how to bet responsibly, here’s what you...
NFL
Mix 97.9 FM

Best Super Bowl Commercials And Some You Might Have Missed

Some people watched yesterday's game for the game. Some watched for the halftime show and some watched for the commercials. If you're like me, you watched for all of it. As far as the game goes, I really didn't have a dog in the fight, so I didn't really care who won although I was rooting for the Bengals. I was definitely watching for the halftime show because I am a kid of the '90s and grew up on that music. And for the commercials here you go, here are some of the best, and here are some you might have missed.
NFL
WYTV.com

Columbiana Belleria reopens, handles Super Bowl rush

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Belleria in Columbiana has been closed for two years because of COVID and Sunday, they reopened their dining room for the first time. “Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest night of the year for Pizza restaurants,” said owner Ryan Kelly. The National Chicken Council...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox4news.com

Super Bowl 2022: Parking near SoFi Stadium costing fans more than $500

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Fans going to Super Bowl LVI are paying some of the most expensive prices in history for a ticket, but they’re also seeing sky-high prices for parking near SoFi Stadium. On the morning of Super Sunday, FOX 11's cameras caught Inglewood residents offering up their driveways...
NFL
Q97.9

Who Knew One Maine Chicken Sandwich Could Destroy an Entire Super Bowl Weekend

It was a spur-of-the-moment decision that I wish I never made, because it literally ruined my weekend. First off, some quick background -- a lot of my friends and co-workers talk smack about my lunch choice, but I can be a creature of habit and tend to have a Jello cup and an apple for lunch every day. It's just enough to fill me up but also not too much to weigh me down and put me in a food coma right before I have to hop on the radio and be entertaining.
MAINE STATE
AOL Corp

Super Bowl commercials 2022: Watch all of the Super Bowl ads released so far

As the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in Super Bowl 56, advertisers will spend the game's commercial breaks going head-to-head in a competition for your dollars, coveted social-media buzz and the top prize in USA TODAY's Ad Meter. Below are the commercials that have been unveiled thus...
NFL
advantagenews.com

It's Chicken Wing Sunday

It’s Super Bowl Sunday. Do you have your game-day food purchased and ready to go?. RFD Radio‘s DeLoss Jahnke asked a slightly different question of the National Chicken Council’s spokesperson Tom Super. The National Chicken Council figures that Americans will eat 1.42 billion wings during Super Bowl...
105.7 The Hawk

Super Bowl Sunday Is A National Holiday (Sort of)

Super Bowl Sunday is the national holiday that does not come with a day off and even though many are working from home more than 17 million people will miss work on Monday, some taking the day off while others will call in sick. Whether they come into the office or work from home many will turn their computer on late or bail on the day early as it’s said that distractions and absences will cost employers over $4 billion. Super Bowl LVI (that’s 56) matches the upstart Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams who get to play at home at SoFi Stadium and regardless of who wins it will be a first. For the Bengals it is their third trip to the big game losing in 1982 & 89 so they are seeking their first crown. The Rams did win the Super Bowl in 2000 when they called St. Louis home…they lost in 1980, 2002 & 2019 and are looking to give LA fans their first title.
NFL
KESQ News Channel 3

Local restaurants welcome fans for Super Bowl Sunday

The Rams and the Bengals went head to head in Los Angeles on Sunday, but the valley had its own celebrations in store. "It’s festive and it's an opportunity to commiserate and just have a good time," said Tony Grandberry. After having to cancel Super Bowl celebrations last year, many businesses say they’re happy to The post Local restaurants welcome fans for Super Bowl Sunday appeared first on KESQ.
NFL
mymixfm.com

Local businesses geared up for the Super Bowl

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local businesses prepared for the rush of customers ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Charlie’s Pub & Grub Owner Cheyne O’Laughlin said the Sunday when the Super Bowl is held is one of their busiest days of the year. He said...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy