Big Game Bound: Rams and Bengals hours away from Super Bowl showdown

By Chris Hagan, Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer, Matt Adams
 1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The countdown clock for Super Bowl LVI is finally running with kickoff between the Rams and Bengals just hours away.

Chris Hagan hosts a special two-hour game day stream of “Big Game Bound” live from SoFi Stadium.

Nexstar’s correspondents on the ground in Los Angeles will join Chris with stories of their Super Bowl experience throughout the week.

Plus, two legends from each team will join Jarrett Payton with their breakdowns of tonight’s big game.

These 3 guys have never missed a Super Bowl in person

Gregory Eaton, Don Crisman and Tom Henschel call themselves members in the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club. They have attended every single one of the 56 Super Bowls, including the first one that was played where this year's is -- Los Angeles.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
WSAV News 3

Super Bowl Live: Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl: Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining and the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Kupp had four receptions for 39 yards on that drive, including the last three. He also had […]
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals, Rams fans not staying away from TPC Scottsdale for final round of WM Phoenix Open on Super Bowl Sunday

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Super Bowl didn’t stop Rams and Bengals fans from getting their golf fix on Sunday at the “Greenest Show on Grass.”. The big game, which kicks off at about 4:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET), has aligned with the final day of the WM Phoenix Open since 1997 and provides fans of the Bengals and Rams with the challenge of balancing the two events. For years, golf fans here have made their allegiance clear as the crowd dropoff has been as dramatic as an estimated 200,000-plus for Saturday’s third round to closer to 90,000 or so on Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL
AOL Corp

Rams beat Bengals for Super Bowl LVI championship, thanks to Cooper Kupp's heroics

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cooper Kupp was about the only option the Los Angeles Rams had on offense at the end of Super Bowl LVI. As it turned out, he's the only one they needed. Kupp scored a 1-yard touchdown with 1:25 left to cap a dramatic drive in which he also converted a fourth-down attempt with a run, caught a few huge passes and drew two key defensive penalties.
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

PHOTOS: Bengals fans in San Diego

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Who Dey nation was out in force before the start of Super Bowl LVI Sunday, showing their support for the Cincinnati Bengals. For the first time in 33 years, Bengals fans are rooting on their team hoping for a win that would mark one of the greatest franchise turnarounds in […]
NFL
