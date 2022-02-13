Jennifer Lopez Reveals Present From Ben Affleck That 'Melted My Heart'

Photo: Getty Images

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lope z revealed the heartwarming surprise Ben Affleck pulled off in celebration of their first Valentine's Day together after getting back together last year. The Marry Me actress shared the "very special and personal" gift in her On The JLo newsletter , writing that she "normally" would only share something like this with her "inner circle." She was so moved by the gift, though, that she decide to include her fans in the special moment.

Affleck created a personalized music video to Lopez's new song 'On My Way,' which she recorded for Marry Me . In the 4-minute-long video, Affleck added photos from their previous relationship between 2002 and 2004 into the original music video for the song.

"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," Lopez said of the video in her newsletter. "This seriously melted my heart."

For those who may not know, Lopez and Affleck were engaged back in 2004. Unfortunately, the pair called off their wedding and went their separate ways for nearly two decades. Last year, they reunited and found love with one another once again.

"I don't think anybody was more surprised than us ," Lopez recently said of their reunion during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . "No, you never could imagine something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing."

During a recent chat with People , she gushed about her "sacred" love with Affleck . "I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does," Lopez said of her reunion with her former fiance. "We hold it sacred."

She also sat down with Rolling Stone , where she divulged she believes she and Affleck are in it for the long haul . Though they called it off once before, Lopez doesn't see that happening again. “I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” she said. “We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”

Marry Me is in theaters now.