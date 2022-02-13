Discussing the importance of our air quality with the director of air treatment for Fellowes

A new study linked the Air Quality Index with an increase in exacerbations requiring an ED visit or hospitalization among children with asthma living in Pennsylvania. “There is a wealth of data demonstrating that outdoor air pollution harms children with asthma, but how to incorporate this data into clinical practice is less clear. Guidelines appropriately recommend that health care providers discuss outdoor air pollution, but we don’t have evidence-based guidelines about what air index we should use or a definition of ‘high’ air pollution,” Franziska Rosser, MD, MPH, assistant professor of pediatrics in the division of pulmonology at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh at the University of Pittsburgh, told Healio. “Many pollutants don’t have known ‘safe’ levels, and several studies in children with asthma have shown that asthma can get worse even at levels below national air standards. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency designed the Air Quality Index (AQI), which alerts the public to the air quality and provides recommendations of what to do when the air quality is poor.”

