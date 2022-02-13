ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Discussing the importance of our air quality with the director of air treatment for Fellowes

wgnradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Jones, Director of Air Treatment for Fellowes, joined Lou to talk...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Improving air quality associated with slower cognitive decline in women

Improvements in air quality are associated with slower cognitive decline in women, according to a new study led by Diana Younan, of the University of Southern California publishing February 3rd in the journal PLOS Medicine. Some studies have shown that late-in-life exposure to outdoor air pollution is a risk factor...
EDUCATION
McKnight's

CMS unleashes new tool for improving facility air quality

Funding is available for long-term care providers looking to make air quality upgrades to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Facilities can apply for civil monetary penalty (CMP) reinvestment funds to purchase portable fans and air room cleaners with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to increase or improve air quality, according to updated guidance released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Wednesday. CMS staff had detailed the coming changes during a nursing home stakeholder call this week.
HEALTH
UPI News

Improved air quality slows brain function decline in women, study finds

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Reducing air pollution levels can help slow declines in brain function in women, a study published Thursday by PLOS Medicine found. Women who lived in regions of the United States that saw improvements in air quality performed better on measures of brain function and memory over a 20-year period than those living in areas with stable air quality, the data showed.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Side Effects#Quality Of Life#Www
chartattack.com

5 Signs of Toxic Indoor Air Quality at the Workplace

How to define indoor air quality remains unclear, but understanding how it may impact your comfort and health is a serious concern and should be acknowledged. The presence of airborne pollutants in the workplace may affect some or everyone, one way or the other. The effects may be unnoticeable at some point, or they may become prevalent, but you should keep a close watch on the possible signs just the same. That way, you can be proactive in improving your indoor air.
HEALTH
healio.com

Air Quality Index associated with increased odds of exacerbations in children with asthma

A new study linked the Air Quality Index with an increase in exacerbations requiring an ED visit or hospitalization among children with asthma living in Pennsylvania. “There is a wealth of data demonstrating that outdoor air pollution harms children with asthma, but how to incorporate this data into clinical practice is less clear. Guidelines appropriately recommend that health care providers discuss outdoor air pollution, but we don’t have evidence-based guidelines about what air index we should use or a definition of ‘high’ air pollution,” Franziska Rosser, MD, MPH, assistant professor of pediatrics in the division of pulmonology at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh at the University of Pittsburgh, told Healio. “Many pollutants don’t have known ‘safe’ levels, and several studies in children with asthma have shown that asthma can get worse even at levels below national air standards. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency designed the Air Quality Index (AQI), which alerts the public to the air quality and provides recommendations of what to do when the air quality is poor.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
fox5ny.com

Air quality inside homes worse than office buildings, study suggests

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A new study from Texas A&M University of Public Health suggests the air quality inside homes may be worse than the air quality inside office buildings. Researchers published their study in the journal Atmosphere after studying indoor air quality and health outcomes for people who have...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
rcgov.org

City Reminds Public To Monitor Air Quality Conditions Online

RAPID CITY, SD—With an air pollution alert for dust issued today (February 8) for west Rapid City, officials remind the public they can monitor daily and hourly air quality air conditions on the City’s home page. The ‘Air Quality Index’ feature link can be found at two locations...
RAPID CITY, SD
TheConversationAU

Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works

One of the many challenges over the course of the past two years has been in understanding the importance of the different routes of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID. Understanding the role of the different infection pathways plays a vital role in prioritising what we should be doing to prevent disease. The World Health Organization advises COVID transmission mainly occurs during close personal contact and via aerosols in poorly ventilated or crowded spaces. But the WHO also acknowledges people can become infected by touching their eyes, nose or mouth after coming into contact with contaminated objects or surfaces....
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy