ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Women's Super League: Leicester City 3-0 West Ham United - Foxes boost survival bid

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City boss Lydia Bedford says the Foxes are playing with "belief" and "confidence" after sweeping aside West Ham to give their hopes of Women's Super League survival a boost. Early Natasha Flint and Ashleigh Plumptre goals put Leicester in control, with Freya Gregory sealing victory after the break....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Leicester v West Ham: match preview

There is a danger that what had looked like being a season to remember for West Ham could turn sour. David Moyes’ side may still be fourth but results have stuttered a little. Then Kurt Zouma was shown abusing his cat on social media and was booed by his own supporters during the 1-0 win over Watford on Tuesday. Moyes is likely to select Zouma again, despite public outrage, for the visit of a Leicester side who have problems of their own having taken just one point from their past three games while being dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kurt Zouma drops out of West Ham line-up at Leicester after feeling unwell

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma withdrew from the starting line-up for the Premier League game at Leicester on Sunday after complaining of feeling unwell.Hammers boss David Moyes had included Zouma in his side again, despite the storm of protest surrounding the player following the abuse of his pet cat.But the France centre-half headed for the tunnel during the warm-up after talking with Moyes and West Ham’s medical staff and the club announced Issa Diop had replaced him in the starting XI a short while later.Zouma played the full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s home win against Watford just over 24 hours...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Kurt Zouma starts for West Ham against Leicester

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma was included in the starting line-up for the Premier League game at Leicester on Sunday. Hammers boss David Moyes played Zouma in Tuesday’s home win against Watford, just over 24 hours after a video showing the player kicking and slapping his pet cat had circulated on social media, sparking widespread condemnation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Dawson header rescues West Ham a point against Leicester City

West Ham United secured a late point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Jarrod Bowen’s opening strike was cancelled out by goals from Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira but Craig Dawson struck late from a corner to keep the Hammers in the Champions League race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashleigh Plumptre
Person
Mackenzie Arnold
Person
Freya Gregory
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 2 - 2 West Ham United

Leicester City suffered heartbreak, drawing 2-2 at the King Power against West Ham. An early Jarrod Bowen goal gave the visitors the lead, but a Youri Tielemans penalty just before the half leveled the score. Ricardo put the Foxes ahead with a second-half header, but Craig Dawson’s legal-but-still-sketchy upper-arm effort at the death forced City to settle for a single point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Quality Leicester loanee suffers fracture in foot jeopardising season

Leicester City loanee Dennis Praet has suffered a major injury blow out on loan. The injury risks his season and transfer. Here is what you need to know. Despite an uptick in form and supporters truly being impressed, the Belgian attacking midfielder was sent out on loan with an option to buy to Serie A side Torino. Though the player has not lit the world on fire, he has continued his decent form and performed well enough to justify his price tag.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Leicester vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch live, stream

Leicester vs West Ham is an intriguing clash on Sunday at the King Power Stadium (watch live, 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams will go all-out for the win. The Foxes are struggling as Brendan Rodgers’ side have hit by injuries all season long and they have just five wins in their last 18 Premier League games and the reigning FA Cup champs were dumped out of this years’ competition by second-tier Nottingham Forest. Leicester are 13 points behind where they were at this point of last season, and 19 points down on their points tally in 2019-20 after 21 games. They have struggled against West Ham recently too, as Leicester have lost three-straight games against the Hammers and Rodgers has lost three times on the spin to David Moyes too. Leicester were beaten at Liverpool in midweek but performed slightly better, as Rodgers will hope they can kick on at least push for a Europa League spot in the closing months of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Women S Super League#Bedford#Wsl#Czech
The Independent

Is Leicester vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

David Moyes will be hoping on-pitch matters can take centre-stage this weekend after West Ham United hit the headlines for Kurt Zouma’s mistreatment of his pet cat - but with the defender set to stay in the side despite widespread criticism, it’s unlikely to be the case.The Hammers sit fourth in the Premier League table and are chasing Champions League football for next season, but just four points separate themselves from Spurs in seventh so the margin for error is slim.A midweek win over Watford came on Tuesday, before Sunday’s opponents Leicester City suffered defeat at Anfield against Liverpool.Brendan Rodgers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Young Belgian international may be Leicester’s first summer transfer signing

Leicester City are in pole position to sign young Belgian playmaker and forward Charles De Ketelaere. Here is all you need to know about the player. The King Power side watch Belgians and the Belgian Juliper Pro League very closely for transfer gems. From Starman Youri Tielemans to international teammate Timothy Castagne and the legendary signing of Wilfred Ndidi, it is not uncommon for the Foxes to hunt Belgians and those playing in the Belgian league.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy