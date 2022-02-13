Windsor police make arrests, tow vehicles at Ambassador Bridge as protests wind down

WINDSOR, Ont. (WWJ) – Police in Windsor say they made numerous arrests and towed multiple vehicles on Sunday morning as the protests at the Ambassador Bridge continued to wind down.

Windsor police say there will be a continued police presence, “in order to maintain an environment that is safe.”

They are continuing to assess the situation and are working towards resuming traffic flow across the bridge, one of the busiest international border crossings in North America.

Windsor Police Chief Pamela Mizuno told reporters there were 25-30 total arrests and 12 cars were seized over the weekend.

The arrests came after a Canadian judge granted an injunction, allowing police to remove those who were protesting the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which do not allow unvaccinated individuals to enter the country.

Protests began Monday evening when truckers and other supporters of the "Freedom Convoy" set up a blockade along Huron Church Road, severely hampering the flow of traffic for nearly a full week.

The protests choked off the flow of goods between the country, leading to temporary shutdowns and shift cancelations at multiple auto plants this week.

As of late Sunday morning, the bridge still remained closed to traffic. Commercial traffic was still being instructed to use the Blue Water Bridge, which links Port Huron, Mich. and Sarnia, Ont., while the Detroit Windsor tunnel remained open to traffic.

It was not clear when the bridge would fully reopen.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest details on this story. >>> LISTEN LIVE