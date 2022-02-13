ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Windsor police make arrests, tow vehicles at Ambassador Bridge as protests wind down

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyxeB_0eDLzsFG00

WINDSOR, Ont. (WWJ) – Police in Windsor say they made numerous arrests and towed multiple vehicles on Sunday morning as the protests at the Ambassador Bridge continued to wind down.

Windsor police say there will be a continued police presence, “in order to maintain an environment that is safe.”

They are continuing to assess the situation and are working towards resuming traffic flow across the bridge, one of the busiest international border crossings in North America.

Windsor Police Chief Pamela Mizuno told reporters there were 25-30 total arrests and 12 cars were seized over the weekend.

The arrests came after a Canadian judge granted an injunction, allowing police to remove those who were protesting the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which do not allow unvaccinated individuals to enter the country.

Protests began Monday evening when truckers and other supporters of the "Freedom Convoy" set up a blockade along Huron Church Road, severely hampering the flow of traffic for nearly a full week.

The protests choked off the flow of goods between the country, leading to temporary shutdowns and shift cancelations at multiple auto plants this week.

As of late Sunday morning, the bridge still remained closed to traffic. Commercial traffic was still being instructed to use the Blue Water Bridge, which links Port Huron, Mich. and Sarnia, Ont., while the Detroit Windsor tunnel remained open to traffic.

It was not clear when the bridge would fully reopen.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest details on this story. >>> LISTEN LIVE

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Police Arrest “Freedom Convoy” Protesters Who Remained at U.S.-Canada Bridge

Canadian police made good on their promise and moved in to clear the remaining “Freedom Convoy” protesters and vehicles that had blocked the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing. Law enforcement made around 12 arrests and towed seven vehicles just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario with Detroit. Officials celebrated that the protesters were removed without violence but it remains unclear when the bridge would reopen amid concerns that demonstrators could return. There are isolated reports that protesters made their way back to a previously cleared intersection near the Ambassador Bridge about an hour after police had said they had cleared the area. A Facebook group that supported the protesters called on people to return to the bridge.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Ambassador Bridge#Detroit#Windsor#Canadian
Big Country News

Canadian Police Clear Vehicles on US-Canadian Border Bridge, Blocking Major Trade Route

WINDSOR, Ontario — The vehicles are gone but protesters lingered at the Ambassador Bridge Saturday, keeping it closed for a fifth day. The number of demonstrators on foot continued to grow as they were joined by new ones through the morning and early afternoon. What began as several dozen grew to several hundred, nearly the size of the Canadian police on scene.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

U.S.-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

WINDSOR, Ontario/WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - North America's busiest trade link reopened for traffic late Sunday evening, ending a six-day blockade, Canada Border Services Agency said, after Canadian police cleared the protesters fighting to end COVID-19 restrictions. Canadian police made several arrests on Sunday and cleared protesters and vehicles that...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
myrgv.com

2 arrested after 188 pounds of cocaine found in vehicle

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested two people Saturday after officers found nearly 200 pounds of cocaine hidden in their vehicle. Luis Hernandez Reyes, born in 1989, and Merle Ramirez Gonzalez, born in 1981, both of Mexico, are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a little more than 188 pounds of cocaine.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WFAE

Police work to remove protesters at the busiest crossing at the U.S.-Canada border

WINDSOR, Ontario — Canadian police moved in to remove protesters Saturday at bridge border crossing that has disrupted Canada US trade. Protesters at the busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada remained despite new warnings to end the blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fortune

Police cleared Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters from the Ambassador Bridge, but truckers in Ottawa won’t budge

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Sunday police moved the last remaining “Freedom Convoy” protesters from the Ambassador Bridge, the primary economic land link between the U.S. and Canada, after a court declared the occupation illegal. But in the nation’s capital, anti–vaccine mandate protesters refuse to move, seemingly backtracking on a deal reached with the city’s mayor to relocate trucks from residential neighborhoods.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Canadian Anti-Vax Trucker 'Siege' Hit With Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit

A group of fed-up Canadians has filed a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit against a mob of anti-vaccine truckers who have packed downtown Ottawa for a week, blasting the ear-piercing air horns of their vehicles day and night. The rogue drivers’ “Freedom Convoy” began as a protest against the requirement that...
HEALTH
The Independent

Man, 48, dies after fight with another patient at hospital

A 48-year-old man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital.He died at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) in the early hours of Sunday morning, and South Yorkshire Police have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder.A member of staff at RDGH called officers at 8.54pm on Saturday to report that two patients had been fighting.Detectives have launched an investigation after a patient at Rotherham District General Hospital (RDGH) died following an assault yesterday evening.A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.https://t.co/a0iDc2UiQs— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) February 13, 2022A police spokesman said detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.He said: “We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries.“The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.” Read More First person in UK dies from new Lassa fever outbreakPrince Andrew’s massage therapist claims royal ‘was constant sex pest’Ukraine news: US to evacuate embassy and Britons told to leave
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy