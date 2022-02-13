ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida flags to be flown at half-staff for Parkland victims

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida government buildings, parks and other facilities will fly their flags at half-staff  in honor of the 14 students and three staff members killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said in his proclamation Monday’s fourth anniversary observance  will “honor the memory of the innocent Floridians lost on that tragic day” at the Parkland school.

Those killed in the attack were students Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

Also murdered were teacher Scott Beigel, athletic director Chris Hixon and assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis.

