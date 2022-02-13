Financial company Affirm's stock drops over 40% after earnings tweet leaks early

T-Mobile U.S. stock (NASDAQ: TMUS) has rallied 15% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which was marginally down. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, TMUS stock has increased (19% and 14%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both the occasions. The recent rise in stock was driven due to the company exceeding expectations in its recently released Q4 2021 report. T-Mobile’s EPS in Q4 2021 came in at $0.34, significantly above market expectations of $0.18. Service revenue registered a y-o-y growth of 6%. The company reported postpaid net customer additions of 1.8 million in Q4 and 5.5 million in full year 2021. Also, TMUS is rapidly expanding its 5G footprint. At the end of 2021, TMUS’ 5G network covered 310 million people, of which 210 million are covered by Ultra Capacity 5G. That’s more than double Verizon’s Ultra Wideband and significantly more than AT&T’s 5G.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO