ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Financial company Affirm's stock drops over 40% after earnings tweet leaks early

By Jenny Goldsberry, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 1 day ago

Payment network company Affirm saw its stock value decrease by 41.5% as of the Nasdaq's close Friday over a tweet that went out too early about its second-quarter earnings. In a now-deleted tweet, Affirm's official Twitter account boasted a successful quarter Thursday. "Another great quarter in the books," the tweet read....

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Levchin
Person
Kate Rooney
Reuters

Cooperman, Lone Pine among funds that dumped Meta before earnings rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire Leon Cooperman, hedge fund Lone Pine Capital, and mutual fund manager Polen Capital were among firms that greatly reduced their positions in Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, potentially protecting them from some losses during the company’s record one-day plunge in Feb, according to securities filings released on Monday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

EnLink Midstream's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) EnLink Midstream ENLC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Forbes

How’s T-Mobile Stock Performing After 2021 Earnings Beat?

T-Mobile U.S. stock (NASDAQ: TMUS) has rallied 15% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which was marginally down. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, TMUS stock has increased (19% and 14%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both the occasions. The recent rise in stock was driven due to the company exceeding expectations in its recently released Q4 2021 report. T-Mobile’s EPS in Q4 2021 came in at $0.34, significantly above market expectations of $0.18. Service revenue registered a y-o-y growth of 6%. The company reported postpaid net customer additions of 1.8 million in Q4 and 5.5 million in full year 2021. Also, TMUS is rapidly expanding its 5G footprint. At the end of 2021, TMUS’ 5G network covered 310 million people, of which 210 million are covered by Ultra Capacity 5G. That’s more than double Verizon’s Ultra Wideband and significantly more than AT&T’s 5G.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affirm#Media Management#Gmv#Cnbc
Kiplinger

Walmart (WMT): Expectations High Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Walmart (WMT, $137.09) will headline this week's busy earnings calendar, with the discount mega-retailer set to unveil its fourth-quarter results ahead of Thursday's open. "Fourth-quarter earnings season has continued to show that corporate sentiment is focused on labor shortages, supply chain related issues and ability to manage inflation," says Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Investment Strategy, Americas. And all three themes are likely to be front and center in WMT's 4Q report.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Tekla Healthcare Opps Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.1125 per share. On Thursday, Tekla Healthcare Opps will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1125 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of IQVIA Holdings's Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) IQVIA Holdings IQV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Prominent Investors Stocked Up On Peloton As Stock Stumbled In Late 2021

Peloton Interactive Inc's stock price tumbled more than 50% in the last three months of 2021 but several prominent investment firms were so sure the at-home fitness company could regain its footing that they bought new or added to existing positions. Durable Capital Partners, run by former T. Rowe Price...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Investing Action Plan: Retail Sales, Shales Oil , Walmart And Nvidia Earnings As Russia/Ukraine Weighs

Another week of whiplash action left the stock market's uptrend with a diminished status, putting traders more squarely on the defensive. Eyes will remain on the Russia/Ukraine border in the coming week, but there are other key points to watch, including January retail sales data on Wednesday. Meanwhile. Walmart and Cisco Systems wind down the earnings season for the Dow industrials.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock: $650 Price Target From Cowen

The shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have received a $650 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have received a $650 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Oliver Chen increased the price target on Costco Wholesale from $630 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy