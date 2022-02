Cardano (ADA) is currently undervalued according to the MVRV 365D metric. The massive on-chain activity could see the price of ADA surge to new highs. Cardano (ADA) has been trading in a price range of $0.95 and $1.63 in the last month. On the day, ADA is trading at $1.15, down 2.85% on the day. The price could however be poised for a strong upside correction. Going by the MVRV 365D chart shared by Ali Martinez, ADA is very undervalued at its current price.

