Crypto Lobbying Jumped 116% in 2021. Coinbase, Ripple and Robinhood account for 60% of all lobbying efforts. Lobbying expenditure is expected to reach $15 million by 2023. A recently released report by digital assets-focused website Crypto Head, and US top finance accountability NGO, Open Secrets, has revealed that the top crypto companies in America spent approximately $4.9 million dollars in lobbying efforts at the U.S. congress. Coinbase, Ripple, and Robinhood lead the charge for the most lobbying efforts carried out in the year 2022, with Ripple exerting the most influence on crypto-related policies and prepositions for crypto so far. While it may sound odd, crypto lobbying in the US is an acceptable norm practiced across sectors of the economy to influence policies in the Senate.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO