Education

Proviso district teachers to strike Friday

By Rachel Pierson
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLXTo_0eDLxyTC00

After several months of contract talks with District 209, the Proviso Teachers Union set a strike date of Friday, February 18.

“We never wanted it to come to this, but time – and teachers’ and parents’ patience – has run out,” said PTU President Maggie Riley. “We’re ready.”

According to the union, teachers want to ensure their predominantly Black and Brown students receive the same high-quality education as neighboring mostly white districts.

They also want the district to attract and retain outstanding educators.

“To keep good teachers in our district we must pay them like professionals,” Riley added. “While our administrator salaries are among the highest in the area, teacher salaries don’t measure up with comparable districts. On top of that, the district is proposing eliminating the current teacher retirement benefit."

The Proviso Teachers Union claims District 209 currently has the lowest teacher retention rate in the area and among the lowest salaries.

District 209's Board of Education sent a letter to families over the weekend saying they've made significant movement on key issues including pay.

"The union did not respond to the district’s most recent offer before negotiations concluded," wrote Board President Rodney Alexander. "While we have not yet reached agreement on scheduling additional negotiating sessions, the district and the union will continue to discuss other opportunities to meet before February 18, which is the earliest date the teachers could strike."

The next two contract negotiation sessions are currently scheduled for February 23 and March 9.

