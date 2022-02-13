'Don't you have an obligation, sir?': Tapper on Biden's probe dismissal

Related
mediaite.com
Jake Tapper Rips Biden’s ‘Insulting’ Rejection of Army Report on Afghanistan Withdrawal: An ‘Obvious Failure’ That ‘Cost Lives’
CNN’s Jake Tapper ripped President Joe Biden’s response to the U.S. Army’s new report on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. During Sunday’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, the anchor weighed in on NBC’s interview between Biden and Lester Holt, which will air in full shortly before the Super Bowl. A preview excerpt shows Biden defending his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan last year, but it also shows him rebuking a U.S. Army report illustrating numerous ways in which the withdrawal went wrong.
Jake Tapper asks Manchin about future of Biden's bill
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says President Biden's "Build Back Better" bill is dead, but parts of it could come back and be considered.
Trump responds to Pence rejecting idea he could overturn election
Former President Trump responded Friday night, hours after former Vice President Mike Pence said in a speech that he rejected the idea that he could have used his power on Jan. 6, 2021, to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. "Just saw Mike Pence’s statement on the fact that he...
Trump reacts to Biden's first year in office: 'I want him to do well' but America is 'in trouble'
Former President Donald J. Trump joined "Hannity" on Thursday for a wide-ranging, exclusive interview one day after President Joe Biden's press conference. Trump commented on Biden's roundly-criticized remark about a potential "minor incursion" into Ukraine by Russian forces, but also offered diplomatic support for the president, regardless of their personal differences.
Former Obama adviser wants a humble Biden at his State of the Union
Humility is needed during President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address, David Axelrod, former senior adviser to former President Obama, wrote in an op-ed in the New York Times on Monday. Why it matters: Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1 after...
Rubio on Trump WH records probe: "It's not a crime, I don't believe"
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) rejected suggestions during a Fox News appearance Monday that Republicans aren't expressing as much alarm over concerns about Donald Trump's handling of presidential records as they were over Hillary Clinton's private emails. Why it matters: The former president made Clinton's private email server use when she...
MSNBC
Trump ‘on board’ with coup? House demands aide testify after admission on air
The January 6th committee has subpoenaed former Trump adviser Peter Navarro after he admitted to the MAGA plot to overturn the 2020 election on “The Beat.” This comes after Mike Pence rebuked the Navarro-backed conspiracy theory that he could overturn the election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by a special legal panel to discuss the plot and those who were in on it. Feb. 10, 2022.
Washington Times
Biden buckles before Iran
“Discretion” is a word with multiple shades of meaning. It describes judgment based on experience as well as behavior governed by fear of offending. Applied to current U.S. dealings on the global state, the nuances vanish. President Biden’s attempt to rehabilitate the moribund Iran nuclear agreement combines his half-century of high-level governance with the weak-kneed posture of a beggar. Discretion, Biden-style, has all the look of concession.
Chris Christie Rips Trump's Response to Pence's Jan. 6 Remarks: 'Immature'
"It's immature and it's beneath the office that he held," the former Republican governor said on Sunday.
New York Post
The border stampede isn’t a Biden a ‘failure’ — it’s exactly what he and Dems want
President Joe Biden’s no-border policy has detonated an explosion of illegal-immigrant apprehensions and got-aways at the southern “frontier.” Millions of Americans consider this one of Biden’s biggest failures, surpassed only by his utterly calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, this fiasco is Biden’s finest hour. After...
Trump’s election advisers were like ‘snake oil salesmen’, ex-Pence aide says
Former chief of staff Marc Short joins several senior Republicans to defend the former vice-president in escalating feud with Trump
Joe Biden Takes Different Tone Than Trump Detailing Killing of ISIS Leader
In a speech in 2019, former President Donald Trump said ISIS's prior leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, "died like a dog," during a strike.
‘We have a sacred obligation’: Biden threatens to send troops to Eastern Europe
Meanwhile, Russia accused the United States of “escalating tensions.”
Kamala Harris insists US will respond aggressively on Ukraine after Biden flub
Vice-president warns of ‘severe costs’ for any Russian incursion after president’s press conference raised doubts.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says the Republicans who support Putin have an 'affection for authoritarianism'
In an interview with CBS, Rep. Adam Kinzinger said the "growing" number of Putin supporters within the GOP movement are a "huge concern."
Trump: Electric Chair Would Be Used if He Faced Clinton Spying Accusations
Trump said the electric chair would "come out of retirement" if he was "caught illegally" spying on the president.
Mitch McConnell is working a behind-the-scenes campaign to make sure Trump-backed 'goofballs' don't win their primaries: report
McConnell is seeking Senate candidates is an effort to gain a GOP majority in the upper chamber, The New York Times reported.
Former Obama strategist David Axelrod advises Biden to show 'humility' and 'proceed with caution' at the State of the Union
"The nation likely will still be in a funk, and its people will want to hear their president recognize why," David Axelrod wrote in The New York Times.
Manchin would not back Supreme Court confirmation right before 2024 election
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday he would not support a Senate vote to confirm President Joe Biden's pick for a Supreme Court seat if a vacancy opened up right before the 2024 presidential election. Manchin, who often clashes with his own party,...
David Hogg says Biden needs to act before another Parkland happens
Parkland High School shooting survivor and co-founder of March For Our Lives David Hogg and executive director of Guns Down America Igor Volsky discuss President Joe Biden's unaddressed promises from 2020 on ending gun violence in the US.
