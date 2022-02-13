'Don't you have an obligation, sir?': Tapper on Biden's probe dismissal

CNN’s Jake Tapper ripped President Joe Biden’s response to the U.S. Army’s new report on the withdrawal from Afghanistan. During Sunday’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, the anchor weighed in on NBC’s interview between Biden and Lester Holt, which will air in full shortly before the Super Bowl. A preview excerpt shows Biden defending his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan last year, but it also shows him rebuking a U.S. Army report illustrating numerous ways in which the withdrawal went wrong.

