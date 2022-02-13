ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Don't you have an obligation, sir?': Tapper on Biden's probe dismissal

 1 day ago

CNN's Jake Tapper criticizes President Biden's dismissal of the US Army probe outlining failures with the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

