In the semifinals of ATP Rotterdam Open 2022, Felix Auger Aliassime will take on Andrey Rublev. Felix Auger Aliassime vs Andrey Rublev: Match Details. Felix Auger Aliassime was last seen at the Australian Open 2022 where he reached the quarter-finals by knocking out Marin Cilic in the fourth round but lost the quarter-finals to Daniil Medvedev. At the ATP Rotterdam Open 2022, he won the round of 32 by defeating Egor Gerasimov with a score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Later he won the round of 16 by knocking out Andy Murray with a score of 6-3, 6-4 and then he won the quarter-finals by defeating Cameron Norrie with a score of 7-5, 7-6.

