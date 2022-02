Liam Livingstone was sold to Punjab Kings for £1.25million on the second day of the 2022 Indian Premier League auction.The England international was involved in a bidding war in Bengaluru and saw his price rocket compared to last year, following a breakthrough 12 months.Livingstone fetched £74,000 in 2021 and – despite scoring only 42 runs in five innings for Rajasthan Royals – the Lancashire all-rounder went on to enjoy a sensational summer in white-ball cricket. View this post on Instagram A post...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO