DeMar DeRozan is in the midst of the best season of his career. The veteran scorer is averaging almost 28 points per game since joining the Chicago Bulls, and he'll be starting Sunday's All-Star Game in Cleveland thanks in large part to that shotmaking. Lately, though, he's taken things to a new level. Not only is he averaging a career-high in points, but he's even managed to accomplish a feat that no Bull, not even Michael Jordan, has ever reached.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO