Grammy-nominated funk-soul duo, Silk Sonic, are taking their talents to the virtual world of Fortnite in their Icon Series with a new in-game radio station hosted by Bootsy Collins. Announced by Fortnite‘s developer Epic Games on Thursday (Feb. 3), music from the accomplished pair will be featured while players will also get the chance to channel the ’70s and dress their characters in Silk Sonic-inspired looks. “Back in the day I was crazy about arcade games, so being able to bridge the worlds of music and gaming with Fortnite is very exciting,” Collins stated in a release about hosting the An...

