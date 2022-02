The Green Bay Packers’ latest coaching hire could entice Aaron Rodgers to stay, just in case he needed more convincing. Rodgers won his fourth MVP on Thursday night — the second-most in NFL history by any individual player (Peyton Manning is first on that list with five). At 38 years old, Rodgers knows he doesn’t have a ton of time left as an NFL player, so he wants to make the most of it. That is, assuming he comes back at all.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO