Burnley vs Liverpool: Burnley squared off against Liverpool at the Turf Moor Stadium in Matchday 21 of the ongoing edition of the Premier League. Liverpool had more of the possession but the better chances fell for Burnley in the 1st half, but they were not able to capitalize on them. It came back to haunt them, as Liverpool took the lead in the 40th minute with Fabinho scoring from a rebound following a set piece situation.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO