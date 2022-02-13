There’s a “Level of Concern” for Zach LaVine’s Knee, and Now He’s Going to See a Specialist
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach LaVine is headed to Los Angeles this week to see a specialist about his sore left knee. The Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley confirmed the report and said the team is preparing to be without their best player for the rest of the week/as they head toward...
Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will reportedly head to Los Angeles to see a specialist about the continued soreness in his left knee, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He still plans on participating in All-Star Weekend, where he is set to compete in the 3-point contest and is a member on Team Durant for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20.
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers shook up their respective rosters with the long-rumored trade of James Harden for Ben Simmons. Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine isn’t the least bit worried. The Bulls guard was asked about the teams within the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference making moves...
Maybe the fourth time is the charm for Pascal Siakam's All-Star candidacy. With Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine expected to miss the All-Star Game due to an ailing left knee, Siakam will now have another chance to earn a trip to Cleveland this weekend. Having been passed over first by the Eastern Conference coaches and then twice by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for Kevin Durant and James Harden, Siakam seems like the favorite to earn a spot in the game.
Joe Cowley: Zach LaVine will be out of Bulls games until after the All-Star Break. Still had swelling in the knee from game-to-game. Bulls win third straight, DeRozan wants Zach LaVine back and that “sunny island,” but when he couldn’t find either on Monday he just dropped 40 on his old Spurs team instead!
It took Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine seven years before he finally made his first NBA All Star Game, but the hard work paid off. The man has gone from being known as a dunker, to being a guy who can win you basketball games. LaVine’s transformation into a star has been nothing short of special, and now he’s on his way to his second-straight All Star Game next this weekend.
Put Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, and Derrick Jones Jr. on the sideline, and I’d still pick this Chicago Bulls offense to hang with anyone in the league. I know we all expected the Bulls to be a bucket-getting monster before the season got underway, but that doesn’t make watching it any less special, especially when Javonte Green and Coby White are adding 20+ points apiece. The second half against the Timberwolves was a true offensive clinic. We watched Nikola Vucevic grab 12 of his 26 points in the third quarter while Zach LaVine scored 8 of his 12 points. Those two then passed the torch to DeMar DeRozan and Coby White, who combined for 28 points in the 4th quarter to lead the team to a 42-point final frame. It was a sight to see.
Just a random thought: I feel like if we mix the idea of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals together, you get the Chicago Bulls. One big-market team (the Rams) went all-in on star talent and relied heavily on the clutch play of its veteran leader. Meanwhile, the other team (the Bengals) made a push to build around its win-ready star and constructed a team that nobody expected to take control of the conference.
Every once in a while an NBA player has a performance so brilliant, it’s referred to as “Jordanesque.” Cue DeMar DeRozan, who in Monday night’s 120-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs continued a scoring streak that hasn’t been seen in Chicago since the days of Michael Jordan, putting him on par with the Bulls legend. DeRozan’s 38-point night against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday ...
