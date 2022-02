Stan Kroenke does not need the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and win the Super Bowl on Sunday. Everything the 74-year-old dreamt about has already come true. The Rams, the team Kroenke bought 12 years ago, are widely expected to triumph in the NFL’s biggest game. Part of the reason for their favouritism is because the showpiece event will take place in SoFi Stadium, their home ground. They also have a superb team. Arsenal fans should look away now.Kroenke, who also owns the London club, has bet the farm on winning this year. The Rams emptied their...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO