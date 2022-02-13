ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCaps face busy Sens on Super Sunday, Samsonov gets the net and will appear in fifth straight game for first time in NHL career, more. Sunday Sports - For the 14th straight season and the 15th time in the last 16 seasons, the Caps will host a game on Super Bowl...

www.nhl.com

NHL

2022 Olympics Blog: Dr. Aimee Kimball

BEIJING, China - Ni Hao (Hello) Caps Fans! I'm here in Beijing for the Olympics and writing this from the future (since it's 13 hours ahead of our Nation's Capital). I am the Mental Performance Coach for the US Women's Olympic Hockey Team (and also the Caps Sr. Director of Team and Organizational Development) and I was asked to give you a glimpse into life here in China and how the athletes are mentally preparing to compete their best.
HOCKEY
NBC Washington

Capitals Suffer Setback to Ottawa Senators on Super Sunday

Caps suffer setback to Ottawa on Super Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals’ Super Bowl Sunday wasn't all that super. In a disheartening 4-1 loss to the Senators, they were outplayed in seemingly every facet of the game as they dropped to 26-15-9 on the season.
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
abc17news.com

Skinner scores 4 goals, Sabres top skidding Canadiens 5-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 to snap a three-game winless streak. Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for NHL-worst Montreal, which lost its third straight since firing coach Dominique Ducharme and naming Martin St. Louis interim coach. The Canadiens’ overall winless streak extended to 10 games, their worst skid since 1926. Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.
NHL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ NSH

Scheifele scoring, Expecting an early push, and more!. Mark Scheifele is starting to pick up his game at just the right time out of the All-Star break. The Jets centreman scored the game tying goal last night with 32 seconds remaining and added an assist to get Winnipeg a much-needed point in Dallas. Scheifele also scored the game winning goal in the teams 2-0 win over Minnesota on Tuesday. There is no question the Jets need the offence to continue coming from Scheifele especially if they plan to remain in the playoff conversation in the Western Conference.
NHL
NHL

CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens start a busy weekend with an afternoon matchup against the Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre. Newly installed interim head coach Martin St. Louis is seeking his first win behind the bench after his troops were dealt a 5-2 defeat by the Capitals on Thursday night in Montreal.
NHL
caravannews.com

MORNING SKATE: HEAT AIM FOR WEEKEND SPLIT SATURDAY AGAINST ONTARIO

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (26-8-3-1; 1st Pacific) vs. Ontario Reign (25-8-3-2; 2nd Pacific) TUNE IN: Today’s game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Power Talk KFIV 1360 or online via Spreaker. Media Game Notes: STK | ONT | AHL. HEAT INDEX. The...
NHL
NHL

Caps Hit the Road in Music City

The Caps take to the road on Tuesday when they face the Predators in Nashville their first visit to Music City in more than two years. Tuesday's game against the Preds starts a two-game road trip for the Capitals, and it's the first of four straight games away from the District.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'HE'S A REALLY GOOD PLAYER'

Flames GM Brad Treliving on the trade for Tyler Toffoli. "We like him a lot. We've liked him for a long time. He's been a real productive player in the league. He's still young - he's still right in the prime of his career. The traction with him having term left on his contract, you have to give to get in this league. We gave up some… You hate parting with draft assets, high draft assets. Emil (Heineman) a good player. We really like Emil. We went and got him last year. I think what we gave to get the player shows you that we think it's a good fit and that he's a really good player."
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'LIGHT THAT FIRE AGAIN'

The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's matchup with the Islanders. "I think that's the difference between this year and last year. You're playing a different team every night, different style of team every night and like Chris said, the Islanders are a lot different than what we played against the Maple Leafs. You can't get caught up in their record and say it's going to be an easy night - otherwise, it's probably going to the hardest night of the year that we play so far as far as the compete factor and what we expect tonight.
NHL
NHL

Toffoli should fit right in with Flames, Sutter after trade

Forward, coach won Cup together with Kings; brings 200-foot game to Calgary. Tyler Toffoli spoke briefly with Darryl Sutter after being traded from the Montreal Canadiens to the Calgary Flames on Monday. The forward didn't need to speak to the coach for long. Toffoli began his NHL career playing for...
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Sharks

Get minute-by-minute updates from the SAP Center where Evander Kane will face the Sharks for the first time with the Oilers. Evander Kane makes his return to the SAP Center to face the San Jose Sharks for the first time as a member of the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
NHL
PensBurgh

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ New Jersey Devils 2/13/2022: Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (29-11-8, 66 points, 2nd place Metropolitan Division) @ New Jersey Devils (17-26-45, 39 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division) How to Watch: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (ATTSN-PT) locally in the Western PA viewing area, MSG+ for Devils fans, ESPN+. Opponent Track: New Jersey recently snapped a streak of seven...
NHL
NHL

Kreider deflecting credit to Rangers teammates for best season in NHL

Forward has helped New York to 30 wins, emerged as candidate for Rocket Richard Trophy. It's media day at the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, the perfect place for Chris Kreider to finally talk about himself. This is where personal achievements are celebrated, where team accomplishments are set aside for...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'EVERYBODY'S FIRED UP'

Tyler Toffoli and his new Flames teammates sound off on Monday's trade. "Obviously, I know a lot of the guys on the team, so I've kind of been talking to them a little bit. Hearing the news wasn't too surprising. It's all happened so fast. Every time I come to Calgary, it's always a lot of fun and with the team that they have, I'm excited to be joining it."
NHL
NHL

ANALYSIS: Blackhawks Respond in Winnipeg to Close Out Trip

Chicago gets double vindication in win over Jets on Monday night. The Blackhawks had a lot to prove on Monday night in Winnipeg, a 3-1 win over the Jets in the second meeting of the season. Chicago had a pair of 5-1 losses to avenge -- not only Saturday's disappointing...
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-19-6) AT BUFFALO SABRES (15-24-8) 7 PM ET | KEYBANK CENTER. The New York Islanders wrap up their four-game road trip with their final stop against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. After losing two straight, the Islanders are in need of a win...
NHL
FanSided

Wild vs. Red Wings: Minnesota showing no love for the Eastern Conference

The Minnesota Wild ends a two-game home stand with a Valentine’s Day matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. But the Wild has shown no love to Eastern Conference opponents this season. With a 3-2 win over Carolina on Saturday night, Minnesota improved to 13-1-2 in 16 games against the East. The lone regulation loss came against the Florida Panthers in late November.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Late Laine laser leads Jackets over Habs

In a rare early afternoon game, the Columbus Blue Jackets withstood a third period push from the struggling Montreal Canadiens to win 2-1. The Canadiens — winners of just eight games all season — entered the game on a seven game losing streak, and were playing their second game behind new interim coach Martin St. Louis. St. Louis, you may recall, was a special teams consultant with the Blue Jackets in 2019, under his former Tampa and New York coach, John Tortorella.
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Take Win in Winnipeg, 3-1

The Blackhawks wrapped their three-game trip with a winning record, taking a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in the finale on Monday night. Patrick Kane opened the scoring for the Blackhawks in the second period and Alex DeBrincat netted his 28th of the year in the third for the game-winner. Brandon Hagel netted an empty-netter late for the final Chicago tally.
NHL

