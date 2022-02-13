ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Inaugural Meeting of the “Velshi Banned Book Club”

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“All Boys Aren’t Blue” author George M. Johnson joins Ali for the inaugural installment...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
UV Cavalier Daily

A&E Book Club: Three books to read this February

February is the shortest month of the year, especially since 2022 doesn’t get the benefit of a leap day. The brevity of this winter month may pose a challenge to the lofty reading goals of many — made in the New Year’s spirit — as assignments for spring classes pile up. However, a quality book offers much-needed respite from the unrelenting academic grind during what promises to be a cold and dreary month.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
malheurenterprise.com

Vale Book Club takes up crime novel in monthly meeting

Books on the Vale Book Club's reading list can be checked out at the Vale Library. (Enterprise file photo) Members of the Vale Book Club will discuss “Lying In Wait,” a crime novel by J.A. Jance, at their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 3. The...
VALE, OR
stardem.com

Public invited to next Library, Talbot Family Network book club meeting

EASTON — Talbot County Free Library and Talbot Family Network would to like invite the community to the second Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Book Club meeting. The next book the club will be reading is “We Are Not Like Them,” by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza. The book club discussion will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, via Zoom. Interested community members who did not register for the January session should sign up at www.tcfl.org to the get the Zoom link.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
chemistryworld.com

Book club – Sticky by Laurie Winkless

Why is duct tape the answer to fixing everything? How do geckos cling to walls? And what, exactly, keeps our car tyres rolling down the road? In Sticky: The Secret Science of Surfaces, physicist and science writer Laurie Winkless paints a vivid picture of the vast array of surfaces we interact with every day – and explores the mysteries we’re still unravelling about how those interactions work.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Club
wkms.org

WKMS Virtual Book Club 2022

We'll kick off the year by reading Maya Angelou's powerful autobiography "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," to close out Black History Month. The virtual meeting is Monday, February 28, at 6pm. All listeners are welcomed to join in the virtual discussion. Zoom link:. "Here is a book as...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MSNBC

Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

In recent weeks, hundreds of books have either been challenged, barred, or face proposals to get pulled from schools, curricula, and libraries across the country. They’ve been deemed "controversial" for a variety of reasons. Some say they contain "objectionable language", they're "too sexually explicit", or they fall falsely accused of being about Critical Race Theory. In some cases, the problem with these books is that their contents just might make a young reader or, more likely their parents, uncomfortable. There are a host of arguments made against the books – some are simply prudish, but several are clearly racist or homophobic or transphobic, and most of it is anti-intellectual: the same sort that gets us climate deniers and anti-vaxxers. Simply put, banning books is bad. It deprives people young and old of exposure to ideas, concepts, and world views that are not their own. It stifles curiosity. It perpetuates stereotypes. And when you dampen curiosity, you weaken our ability to think critically – to know when you are being fooled. Banning books is going to make us into a stupid society, vulnerable to misinformation and manipulation. We are less informed when our choices about the range of information we consume is arbitrarily limited. Sometimes it feels like there’s too much to fight for and it’s hard to win. But don’t let this one get by you. YOU can actually make a difference in this one, we all can.Feb. 5, 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
East Tennessean

Burning books in 1933, banning books in 2022

In Athens, Tennessee, the school board of McMinn County has decided to ban a book titled “Maus” by Art Spiegelman. “Maus” is a cartoon-based based book about the author’s father and his life during World War II as a Jewish man in Poland. According to the New York Times, the school board made their decision based on strong language and an illustration of a nude woman.
ATHENS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fort Bend Herald

Book banning is never a solution

A Katy ISD parent wanted to ban the biography “Michelle Obama: Political Icon” by Heather E. Schwartz from the school library, and thankfully the district won’t. The rationale behind this title landing on the chopping block brings to mind this current and bizarre notion that discussions of America’s track record with race shouldn’t cause discomfort.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Parents Magazine

Book Bans Inspire Black Students To Launch Book Clubs Featuring Black Authors

Amid nationwide outrage over schools teaching so-called critical race theory, school districts across the country have banned books by, and featuring, Black people and history. In some of these same schools, Black students have stepped up with solutions to the book bannings, including protesting the bans and starting their own book clubs with the freedom to choose what they read.
ROUND ROCK, TX
New Pittsburgh Courier

Black Students Are Forming Book Clubs As Schools Ban Black Stories

As school boards across the country usher in a wave of bans on books –– many of which are authored by Black people telling Black stories –– students are forming coalitions to fight back. “If a little girl or Black girl goes into her school library...
EDUCATION
spartaindependent.com

Why banning books is dangerous

When I was a young teen— more years ago than I’d like to admit — I got in trouble for stealing books. I had just read Fahrenheit 451, Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel and, like a knight on a crusade, I declared all books should be free. With the help of a friend, we went into a local bookstore and “lifted” a few books. Looking back, I cannot say what neurons were pulsing in my adolescent brain to allow me to think this was okay. I know I wasn’t considering the shop owner who was trying to make a living, or libraries that allow unimpeded access to books and knowledge. It was the story that Bradbury wrote, a story of a society in which books were burned to keep people from forming their own opinions — in the name of societal harmony. Books can be powerful; perhaps this is why I later became an English teacher and a writer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
anaheim.net

Adult Book Club at Central: Atonement

On a hot summer day in1935, thirteen-year-old Briony Tallis witnesses a moment’s flirtation between her older sister, Cecilia, and Robbie Turner, the son of a servant and Cecilia’s childhood friend. But Briony’s incomplete grasp of adult motives—together with her precocious literary gifts—brings about a crime that will change all their lives. As it follows that crime’s repercussions through the chaos and carnage of World War II and into the close of the twentieth century, Atonement engages the reader on every conceivable level, with an ease and authority that mark it as a genuine masterpiece.
ANAHEIM, CA
Deadline

Noree Victoria To Direct Psychological Thriller ‘An Arrangement’ Marking First Produced Feature From ‘The Rings Of Power’ Scribe Helen Shang

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-producer Noree Victoria (Queen Sugar, American Crime Story) is making her feature directorial debut with An Arrangement, a psychological thriller marking the first produced film from TV writer Helen Shang (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power, Hannibal). The indie currently shooting in Northern California follows a politician’s wife whose drug addiction threatens to derail her husband’s gubernatorial campaign. Tensions rise when she is forced to secretly undergo rehab at the couple’s secluded summer home, and her husband’s interest in their unconventional nurse puts the couple’s marriage—and all of their lives—on the line. Bel Deliá (The Tangle, The House:...
MOVIES
stockton.edu

Club Connect: Meet the ... 21st Century C Club

Galloway, N.J. - Are you a student looking for some connection and culture that’s conveniently on campus? Look no further than one of the newest additions to our 100+ student clubs and organizations: the 21st Century C Club. Mbili Batchelor, president of the club, said members can expect “some...
GALLOWAY, NJ
siouxcenter.org

Financial Literacy Book Club for Elementary

This event is a follow-up to the January 20th presentation by Carol Ehlers on Financial Literacy for elementary children. It is strongly recommended that families attend the presentation on the 20th at either 10am or 4pm prior to coming to this Book Club event. Parents are required to attend with...
SIOUX CENTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy