Battling ransomware: The importance of cybersecurity for businesses

Since the pandemic began in 2020, many businesses are still having their employees work remotely, and are thus conducting a lot of their business almost entirely online. Because of this, cybercrime has spiked in recent years. According to the Consumer Sentinel Network’s annual Data Book over 75,000 instances of privacy, data security, and cyberthreat-related scams were reported in the 2020 year. Likewise, a 2020 report from the Internet Crimes Complaint Center (IC3) revealed that they receive over 440,000 reports of internet-related crimes each year. To combat these dangers, Better Business Bureau would like to remind small businesses, one of the most common victims of cyber attacks, what they can and should be doing to better secure their data and other online information.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO