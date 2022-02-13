ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, OH

A Mercer County woman was struck and killed Saturday on US Route 127

By Todd Cummins
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mercer County woman was killed Saturday afternoon when she was hit trying to cross the highway in front of her house. Sheriff Jeff Grey says that 69-year-old Marjorie Gehm was struck and killed by 22-year-old Kevin McLane of Lakeview when she was crossing over US Route 127 after going to...

