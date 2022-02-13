A Mercer County woman was struck and killed Saturday on US Route 127

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was killed in a fire in Fayette County. Crews were called to East Second Street in Jefferson Township around 2 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo: KDKA) The fire department and fire marshal were focused on a charred car at the scene. The fire chief said the woman inside the home came out to start her car, then went back inside. Between that time, something happened to the car, and investigators are working to figure out what. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion. The victim was in her 90s and was someone everyone loved. Her family said they’re devastated to see the damage done after the fire. The woman who lived on the other side of the duplex was able to make it out safely. The fire is under investigation. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

