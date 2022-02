Just a year after the Philadelphia Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, it appears he may once again be looking at potential landing spots. Rumors had been building for a while, but on the Sunday of Super Bowl 56, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported that the future is bleak for Wentz in Indianapolis. With Wentz expected to be either traded or released before March 18, where could he end up this offseason?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO