Bills WR Stefon Diggs let it be known that he did some recruiting during the Pro Bowl, in hopes that he could get some talent to join him in Buffalo for a 2022 playoff run. “I’m telling guys to come to Buffalo,” Diggs said, via BillsWire.com. “It’s definitely a place to be – I mean it’s a football town. We got some great things happening, as far as the season and the players that we got. That’s evident and everybody knows that, so, hopefully, they want to join more than you got to get them to join.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO