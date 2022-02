Watching the Super Bowl on Apple TV tonight is very much an option for the streaming box, even if you've joined the cord-cutting community and are enjoying those epic savings now you've ditched the dated world of cable. "But what about NBC?" you say? That's the Super Bowl channel this year. Don't sweat it, we've put together a few options on how to watch Rams vs Bengals on NBC directly on Apple TV. We'll help you find a live stream if you're outside of the US as well. A quick reminder, the Super Bowl kick-off is set for 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT, 11:30pm GMT tonight.

