ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Quality of bench shows Jurgen Klopp’s biggest job now might be managing Liverpool squad depth

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENBhH_0eDLoynD00

Liverpool kept the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, courtesy of a 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday in grim conditions .

That’s almost the highlights of the game encapsulated right there, which was far from a classic but every bit the struggle Jurgen Klopp would have expected, even with the Clarets rooted to the bottom with just one league win all season.

Fabinho notched the winner, a scrappy goal from close range toward the end of the first half, but it was even before kick-off where the real talking points around Liverpool’s charge for trophies might have started.

The Reds will head off to Italy now as they resume their quest to win the Champions League, while soon after their return to these shores, a Wembley date with Chelsea awaits in the Carabao Cup final. With the gap at the top of the league back to nine points with a game in hand, perhaps all is not quite over and done with there either - all eyes might soon turn to the Anfield club’s trip to the Etihad in early April.

Chances for trophies everywhere, and so many matches to play along the way - it means squad depth and quality will again be a decisive factor for the top teams and, perhaps now at last - for now at least - Liverpool can reasonably say they have the options to match City and Chelsea.

Take, for instance, the case of Curtis Jones. The talented young Academy graduate had started Liverpool’s last three Premier League games, but was not even in the squad here. Joe Gomez and Takumi Minamino suffered a similar exclusion, as did Divock Origi - though he has been working back from injury for some time so was a less-surprising omission.

But even aside from those not in the matchday 20, there are big decisions to be made over who starts and who must be the impact subs, who Klopp wants to direct the flow of the game and who might need to be the matchwinners later on.

At Turf Moor, a notoriously difficult place for teams to play their best football and emerge with points without having put in an industrial-scale shift of physical exertion, Klopp opted for comfort in familiarty: the original front three including Roberto Firmino , with Naby Keita earning a start alongside the captain Jordan Henderson and the omnipresent Fabinho in midfield.

Just those two selections alone, the Nos 8 and 9, reflected leaving Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota and new signing Luis Diaz out of the team, even aside from the aforementioned names who didn’t even travel - a combined total of around £135m in transfer fees and 134 international caps in attacking options on the bench.

That also doesn’t include the uncapped, though surely not for long at this rate, Harvey Elliott . The young midfielder is back from injury and already impressing again, after a lightning start to 2021/22 which left his coaches so delighted.

While it wasn’t particularly a surprise to see neither the 18-year-old nor new arrival Diaz introduced for a less-than-warm Lancashire welcome, there will be different expectations, tactics, build-up patterns and defensive requirements against upcoming teams: Inter, Norwich, Leeds, Chelsea.

They are all, given what’s at stake in each game for Liverpool now, matches which hold elements of must-win about them, and with the unusual scenario of every player in the squad currently fit and available, Klopp’s massive calls will not just come with his in-game management, but his weekly managing of squad morale, individual confidence levels and juggling competition for places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOBs1_0eDLoynD00

On the face of it it’s all positive for the Reds - certainly compared to last year’s regular shambolic need to unearth centre-back and midfield options - but it’s also something of a minefield to deal with potential match-winners who might feel they should be in the team and are possibly not just out of the line-up, but out of the squad.

With the supporters as much as his players, Klopp obviously has huge credit in the bank. Nobody will question and criticise a decision to play Jota over Firmino, Thiago over Henderson, Mane over Diaz or whichever other combination. At least not to start with.

But even if they are not in the eleven, those same names have often needed to come to Liverpool’s rescue to change the flow of a game and seal the points, progress or silverware. The manager’s biggest job over the next few months looks set to be as much to do with keeping spirits and determination raised among those not on the initial team-sheets, as with making the right calls on who should actually be there.

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

'No chance' of Milner retiring at end of season, says Liverpool boss Klopp

(Feb 13): Liverpool midfielder James Milner is desperate to play on and there is "no chance" of him retiring at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp said. Englishman Milner, 36, played for Premier League clubs Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City before joining Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
The Independent

Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

Fabinho’s fifth goal in seven matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City.With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the breakthrough.Great win, guys....
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report. The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jurgen Klopp expecting a battle for Liverpool at Burnley

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects another uncomfortable afternoon at Burnley on Sunday. His side may be chasing a club-record fifth successive victory in meetings between the sides at Turf Moor, but that does not mean the Reds have had it easy against the Clarets. And Klopp believes their opponents’ position...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#Reds#The Champions League#Academy#Footbal
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday. The Reds also have a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Liverpool final score: Fabinho the unlikely hero

Liverpool edged to victory away at Burnley, as Jurgen Klopp’s side remain hot on the heels of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Fabinho’s goal just before half time did the damage as Burnley had plenty of chances but Alisson denied them, as Sean Dyche’s side lost for the first time in four games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Virgil Van Dijk is back to his best – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is back to his best with perfect timing for the remainder of the season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp. The Netherlands captain was in imposing form during the Reds’ hard-fought 1-0 victory at Burnley which helped maintain their pursuit of leaders Manchester City, who hold a nine-point advantage having played one match more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Klopp's man-management 'will be tested'

Jurgen Klopp's man-management skills "will be tested" over the next few weeks as a result of the attacking talents he has at his disposal, according to former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff. The Liverpool boss selected his tried-and-tested attacking trio for the win over Burnley with new signing Luis Diaz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Inter v Liverpool: Pick your Reds XI

The Champions League returns this week - and Jurgen Klopp has some nice selection dilemmas to ponder as he takes Liverpool to face Inter in Milan. Would you stick with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino? Or should the prolific Diogo Jota be in the starting line-up? And who's partnering Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in midfield?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Mohamed Salah is set to start his first Liverpool match since early January as the Reds visit Burnley in the Premier League today. The Premier League’s top scorer returned from the Africa Cup of Nations to make a substitute appearance in the 2-0 win over Leicester on Thursday, following Egypt’s penalty shootout defeat to Senegal in the continental cup final. Sadio Mane, who scored the winning penalty as Senegal won the tournament for the first time, is in contention to make the squad after returning to the club following his country’s celebrations. Liverpool won both of their Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Sadio Mane: Liverpool star has stadium named after him in Senegal

Sadio Mane is to have a stadium named after him in the south-western city of Sedhiou after helping Senegal to their maiden continental success. The Liverpool forward scored the winning penalty as the Teranga Lions beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to clinch their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations, after the game ended goalless following extra time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

501K+
Followers
170K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy