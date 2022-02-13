ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump refers to his own presidency as a ‘very beautiful and maybe romantic time’

By Harriet Sinclair
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Donald Trump has described his own presidency as a “glamorous” and “romantic period”, and listed Iran , China and Russia among the countries he believe “respected” the US while he was commander-in-chief.

Speaking to Fox and Friends on saturday, the former president touted his new book and spoke fondly of his time in office, which was marred by an insurrection, two impeachments, an investigation into Russian election interference, and and eye-wateringly high turnover of staff, among other things.

“Our country was thriving. We were just beating everybody,” he said.

“They viewed it as a romantic period, I think, and I think that’s really why it’s doing so well because there is a lot of romance to the book,” he added, plugging his new memoir, Our Journey Together.

“Despite all of that, they view it as a very glamorous time because our country was doing so well, and we were respected. Putin respected us, and President Xi of China respected us. Kim Jong-un respected us. They all did. I tell you, Iran really respected us,” Trump continued.

“People viewed it as a very beautiful and maybe romantic time in a sense, despite all of the nonsense by the other side, the radical left.”

Mr Trump’s comments come as he is facing scrutiny over materials that were removed from the White House and kept at his residence in Florida. Fifteen boxes of materials were recovered by officals from his residence and returned to the National Archives.

House investigators have opened an investigation and the National Archives and Records Administration has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter.

Washington Examiner

White House declines to answer questions about Durham spying allegations

The White House sidestepped questions on Monday about special counsel John Durham’s finding of possible snooping into data at former President Donald Trump’s White House office. Durham alleged in a court filing that a technology executive “exploited” access to White House data in an effort to dig up...
The Atlantic

The Incredible Vanishing Trump Presidency

Donald Trump doesn’t like to read, and, apparently, he doesn’t want other people to read either. A series of reports this week have revealed how extensively the former president destroyed documents produced by his administration, in defiance of federal laws. When the House committee investigating January 6 and Trump’s attempts to overturn the election received documents it had requested from the National Archives, some of them had been ripped up and then taped back together—the work, respectively, of Trump, who has long handled papers that way, and staffers, who were trying to comply with federal laws requiring records preservation.
NBC News

Trump ripping up White House docs shows what little respect he had for the presidency

The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
The Independent

The Independent

