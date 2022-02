The Utah Jazz won their 5th straight on Friday night behind the tenacious defense. We say the first signs of how the rotation might be forming without Joe Ingles. The Utah Jazz defense was different and had a new element they haven’t had before. Justin Zanik meet with the media and explained how the team looked at the trade deadline and why it played out how it did. Plus, a deeper look at Nikeil Alexander-Walker and how his game could evolve. The biggest story of the deadline that is not being talked about is the commitment from Ryan and Ashley Smith to winning and paying the tax. Finally, let’s come back with Trends Monday.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO