Animals

Robin flies into man's hand 'Archangel' style in slow motion

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

This is the amazing moment a robin flew into a man’s hand ‘Archangel’ style which was captured in slow motion.

Mike Oldridge shot the stunning clip of the bird flying into his hand for some mealworms on February 1, in his garden in Oxford .

The NHS clinical scientist in human genetics has dubbed the bird, which often flies into his garden, as Roy.

Mr. Oldridge said: “Basically, I thought I’d try out the slow motion on my phone and Roy the robin obliged as usual. He’s very accommodating.”

The Independent

One of UK’s oldest zoos to shut after 186 years

One of the UK’s oldest zoos will close the doors of its 186-year-old site for good in September, with all its animals set to move to a new location.The Bristol Zoological Society said Bristol Zoo Gardens in Clifton will shut permanently on September 3, having been open to the public since 1836.It is moving to the site of the society’s wildlife park, the Wild Place Project, in south Gloucestershire.Since it first opened, the zoo has received an estimated 90 million visitors and helped save 175 species from extinction through its conservation programmes.The decision to sell the site was announced after...
LIFESTYLE
