Top Betting Props to Consider for Super Bowl LVI

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
 1 day ago

INGLEWOOD – Super Bowl LVI is here and the betting spree is well on its way. As intriguing as the game is, the numerous betting props bring an extra layer of excitement to the table.

Aside from betting on the winner outright, the spread and the point total, there are many prop bets to decipher through.

Here are the top betting props to consider ahead of Super Bowl LVI:

Cooper Kupp OVER 8.5 receptions (+105)

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kupp led the NFL in receptions this season with 145 on the year. Kupp has turned into Matthew Stafford's favorite target in the pairing's first season together and I wouldn’t expect his share of catches to drift away from what it’s been throughout the year – specifically the increase he's seen during the playoffs. In three playoff games, Kupp has totaled 25 grabs since the Wild Card Round, including the last two contests in which he's gone over 8.5 receptions.

Odell Beckham Jr. OVER 63.5 receiving yards (-125)

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With each week that goes by, Beckham looks to get more involved in the gameplan. Throughout the duration of the playoffs, Beckham has logged 236 receiving yards, including the last weeks in which he's gone over 63.5 yards. As the primary focus from opposing teams is naturally drawn to stopping the Rams' Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, Beckham figures to have another big game as the team's No. 2 option in the receiving game.

Matt Gay UNDER 7.5 kicking points (-118)

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay (8) kicks the game winning field goal during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Gay was named to the Pro Bowl this season after going 32 of 34 on field-goal attempts during the regular season. However, in postseason play, he's also missed two kicks. However, the reason that I lean on the under for Gay to earn 7.5 kicking points isn't based on his performance, but rather that I think the Rams find the endzone more than relying on field goals to put points up on the scoreboard, limiting Gay's opportunity.

Joe Burrow OVER 24.5 passing completions (-118)

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In three of Burrow's last five games, he's completed more than 24.5 completions. In Super Bowl LVI, I see the Bengals playing from behind which in theory would resort to Cincinnati abandoning their running game and becoming a pass-heavy attack in an attempt to pick up chunk yards more regularly. For that reason, I have Burrow going over 24.5 completions.

Cam Akers UNDER 64.5 rushing yards (-118)

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Since returning from injury, Akers has busted onto the scene, offering the Rams' running game with a profound burst in reaching the second level of opposing defenses. While he's only played four games this season, Akers has never gone over 64,5 rushing yards and I don't see that changing on Super Bowl Sunday. Specifically, because the Rams are getting back Darrell Henderson Jr. from injury, giving coach Sean McVay three options in the backfield to get involved, making it seem as if Akers' touches could get condensed.

  • NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Expects SoFi Stadium to be a 'Regular Super Bowl Stop'

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

