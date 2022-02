Jeff and Producer Matt look at the deal made between the Flames and Canadiens, as well as CNN’s tweet about the US men’s Olympic team’s win over Canada (1:49). Next, Scott Laughlin gives his take on Tyler Toffoli heading to Calgary, why it’s a good fit and the idea of using cap space to acquire draft picks (21:12). Then we hear from Flames GM Brad Treliving as he speaks to the media following his big move (38:42). To finish, Shannon Szabados stops by and weighs in on the gold medal matchup between Canada and the US, Marie-Philip Poulin’s greatness and the resurgence of Erin Ambrose (52:14).The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliate.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO