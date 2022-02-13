ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1883’: How Margaret Dutton Issues Same Exact Threat Beth Dutton Does in ‘Yellowstone’

By Courtney Blackann
 1 day ago
The Dutton women are not easily shaken. That goes for both “1883” and “Yellowstone.” Both Margaret and Elsa Dutton demonstrate their strong will and spicy attitude. Especially when someone crosses them. This is the same for Beth Dutton of “Yellowstone.” And recently, a fan page caught an interesting take: Beth and Margaret Dutton make the exact same threat.

This has to be intentional – Taylor Sheridan knows exactly what he’s doing by interlacing the stories of the Duttons across generations.

In a post on Instagram, the fan page detailed the scenes where both Margaret and Beth threaten to stab someone in the eye with a fork.

“Like great-great-grandmother, like great-great-granddaughter* or the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree… You pick. *The Dutton family tree gives me a migraine, so let’s just go with that. so let’s just go with that. Bet these two could stab it midair with a fork,” the page captioned the photo.

It’s apparent that Margaret Dutton has passed down her tenacity and no-nonsense attitude through the generations. We wonder what Beth would have thought of her great great grandmother? Surely the two would have shared a whiskey punch at least a time or two.

“1883” Star on Not Rehearsing Scenes With Tim McGraw

And while actress Faith Hill was preparing for the role of Margaret, she wanted her interactions with James Dutton (Tim McGraw) to be as authentic as possible. So she chose not to rehearse with him. The “1883” star explains why.

“The thing that we chose to do is we decided not to rehearse together, ever. Because we’re together all the time, we have three daughters, we’ve been married for 25 years. We thought, ‘Okay, the spontaneity is going to be created the moment that we set foot on set. Tim as James, and I’m Margaret, and that’s who we are, and that’s where we become them, on that set and not at home.”

Tim McGraw also commented on creating an authentic approach, crediting Taylor Sheridan for pushing this idea in everything he does.

“Taylor [Sheridan] is a stickler for authenticity,” McGraw explained. The show creator was even intensely precise with how his cast rode their horses. McGraw shared that Sheridan would coach him, down to the most minute details. For example, how a real cowboy would position his feet or hands. “[Sheridan] says, ‘I’m just trying to make you look good. Everybody rides a little differently, and it’s fine to ride a little differently, but there are a few things you need to be authentic to and true to.’”

“1883” will air its latest episode tonight on Paramount+. The Western drama has just three episodes left.

