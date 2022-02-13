ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police given more time to question teenager after boy, 16, stabbed to death

By Helen William
 1 day ago

Police have been given more time to question an 18-year-old after a boy was stabbed to death near a college in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police (TVP) now have until Monday evening to detain the man, from Milton Keynes, who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder.

The warrant of further detention was obtained at Oxford Magistrates’ Court by officers investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near the junction of Palace Square and Rainbow Drive in Leadenhall on Friday afternoon. He collapsed near Milton Keynes College, in Chaffron Way.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest.

Emergency services attended the scene but the boy died at Milton Keynes General Hospital.

A spokesman for the college confirmed in a statement that an “incident” was witnessed by staff and students, some of whom provided first aid.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, described the case as “a fast-moving and thorough investigation” and urged anybody who has any information that may help the police to make contact.

He said: “The thoughts of Thames Valley Police remain with the family and friends of the victim.

“We are absolutely committed in our determination to ascertain the circumstances that led to this tragic incident, and we are continuing to conduct additional patrols across the town.

“We do not believe there is any threat to the wider community, but if anybody has any concerns, please do not hesitate to raise these with any of our officers and staff that are in the area.”

Formal identification of the 16-year-old has not yet taken place but the boy’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime#Milton Keynes College#Major Crime Unit
