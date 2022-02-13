Attorney Neal Gainsberg breaks down the No Surprises Act for medical bills

On January 1, the federal 'No Surprises Act,' went into effect that builds upon existing New York law to shield New Yorkers from many unexpected medical bills. The new law prohibits hospitals and health care providers from billing patients for more than their in-network co-payment or deductible costs for certain “surprise” out-of-network bills
>Pennsylvania To Enforce New Consumer Protection Law Regarding "Surprise" Medical Bills. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania officials say they're determined to enforce a new consumer protection law involving medical bills. "Surprise" medical bills are those that originate from doctors outside a patient's health insurance network and they're now illegal. State officials say the law means patients will no longer have to pay more than their health policies stipulate for care - regardless of who is providing the services - unless the patient agrees otherwise. State Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman says Pennsylvania will enforce the law through the state Insurance Department. She adds that that department will also field consumer complaints and offer guidance to Pennsylvania residents.
The passage of the “no surprises” legislation in Congress and its implementation Jan. 1 has been a cause for celebration. Consumer protection legislation is hard to pass these days for a lot of reasons including heavy opposition from the business community and indifference from politicians. But sustained media coverage and public outrage over the growing number of patients who were getting unexpected large medical bills pushed the law over the finish line.
When the No Surprises Act went into effect on Jan. 1, it brought an end to a problem millions of Americans confronted each year–discovering too late that a doctor or treatment facility they did not choose in the first place did not accept their insurance, leaving them on the hook for potentially thousands of dollars.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James wants to remind residents of new safeguards against surprise bills. The federal No Surprises Act, which went into effect on January 1, 2022, builds upon existing New York law to shield New Yorkers from many unexpected medical bills. The new law prohibits hospitals and health care providers from billing patients for more than their in-network co-payment or deductible on many unexpected out-of-network bills.
AUGUSTA — Two bills aimed at improving access to health care and prescription medication were introduced Monday. LD 1954, An Act to Ensure Access to Prescription Contraceptives, would require all state-regulated health care plans to cover all prescription contraceptive medications approved by the Food and Drug Administration at no out-of-pocket cost to patients.
A bill that would’ve outlawed gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors failed to pass out of the Senate Health Committee. Senate Bill 1138 would have prevented doctors from providing “gender transition procedures” to anyone under the age of 18. The measure is part of a wave of legislation across the country targeting transgender youth.
DES MOINES — A bill to mandate that doctors prescribing medication abortions tell patients another drug could reverse the process has resurfaced in the Iowa House. Republican Representative Shannon Lundgren of Peosta said the bill has been a priority of hers for three years. “I think it gives women...
Democrats and teachers unions are working to block bills proposed in at least a dozen states that would require curriculum transparency in schools across the country, arguing that parents’ access to their children’s learning materials online could lead to undue censorship and backlash against educators. Parents are entitled...
STIMULUS checks worth up to $600 will be issued to workers in certain US industries in the coming months. The money comes from $700million in federal relief funds that aim to pay back eligible workers for expenses tied to Covid-19. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) set aside the funds...
The January jobs report from the US labor department is heightening fears that a so-called “tight” labor market is fueling inflation, and therefore the Fed must put on the brakes by raising interest rates. This line of reasoning is totally wrong. Among the biggest job gains in January...
Republicans, who hold the majority in the General Assembly, appear to have adopted the strategy to circumvent Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and his veto pen since successfully curtailing the office’s emergency powers through a referendum.
The post Republican-penned amendment declaring no constitutional right to abortion advances to full Senate appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
