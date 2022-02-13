Attorney Neal Gainsberg breaks down the No Surprises Act for medical bills

>Pennsylvania To Enforce New Consumer Protection Law Regarding "Surprise" Medical Bills. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania officials say they're determined to enforce a new consumer protection law involving medical bills. "Surprise" medical bills are those that originate from doctors outside a patient's health insurance network and they're now illegal. State officials say the law means patients will no longer have to pay more than their health policies stipulate for care - regardless of who is providing the services - unless the patient agrees otherwise. State Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman says Pennsylvania will enforce the law through the state Insurance Department. She adds that that department will also field consumer complaints and offer guidance to Pennsylvania residents.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO