Bulls guard Zach LaVine will travel to Los Angeles for further evaluation on his sore left knee, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. LaVine has been experiencing pain in the knee for a few weeks. He left a game against Golden State on Jan. 14, feeling pain when he landed after a jump, then missed the next five games. At the time, LaVine said the knee had been bothering him for a while, then finally got bad enough to stop playing.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO