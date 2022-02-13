ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 reasons the Rams will beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

By Cameron DaSilva
 1 day ago
The Los Angeles Rams took down Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Joe Burrow next?

They have the talent and coaching to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI today, it’s just a matter of playing a clean game and minimizing mistakes. If they play the way they did against the Cardinals and in the first half against the Buccaneers, the Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs.

Here are four reasons they’ll get the job done at home and beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

1

The Rams have a huge edge in the trenches

Games are won and lost on the line of scrimmage. The team that has the advantage in that area of the field typically wins the game. In Super Bowl LVI, the Rams have a clear edge with their offensive and defensive fronts.

The Rams had the third-most sacks in the NFL and are led by Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd. But Greg Gaines can rush the passer, as can Sebastian Joseph-Day and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. In other words, the Rams can hit the Bengals with pressure from all sides, and it’s why they led the NFL in pass-rush win rate, according to ESPN.

Joe Burrow was sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL this season and against the Titans in the divisional round, he was taken down nine times. The Bengals have managed to overcome their pass-protection issues, but against the Rams, they won’t be able to.

On the flip side, the Rams’ offensive line has been great all year. They had the highest pass-block win rate and 12th-best run-block win rate this season. The Bengals ranked 25th in pass-rush win rate and run-block win rate, so it’s not as if their defensive line was that great.

If the Rams can pressure Burrow and shut down the running game, they’ll win today.

2

Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. are mismatch nightmares

Tyreek Hill feasted against the Bengals secondary in the first half two weeks ago, catching seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown before halftime. The Bengals shut him down in the second half, but the point remains: This secondary is vulnerable and lacks a top-end cornerback who can cover Kupp or Beckham.

They certainly don’t have two cornerbacks who can lock these receivers down. Kupp has an advantage over Mike Hilton in the slot, just as he does against every cornerback he goes up against. Beckham should dominate his matchup with Eli Apple, though Chidobe Awuzie will provide a greater challenge in coverage.

If the Rams come out and commit to throwing the ball to Kupp and Beckham, they should find success. The worst thing they can do is run the ball for the sake of balance, even if it isn’t working.

3

Sean McVay has been here before

McVay didn’t have a good performance in Super Bowl LIII. He even admitted he was outcoached by Bill Belichick, failing to adapt to the unforeseen changes the Patriots made in that game. That experience will be valuable as the Rams take on the Bengals, who are led by a third-year head coach in Zac Taylor.

McVay has been here before. Taylor hasn’t.

McVay has shown the ability to adapt and make in-game changes. He’ll have a backup plan in his pocket in the event that things don’t go according to script today. That’s not to say Taylor won’t, but McVay’s previous Super Bowl experience should have him much better prepared for this game than he was three years ago.

Coaching matters, and the Rams are in better hands than the Bengals.

4

Jalen Ramsey can take Ja’Marr Chase out of the game plan

Chase has been a game-changer for the Bengals all season long, topping 200 yards receiving twice and going over 100 yards seven times. He put together a historic season that ended in him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year – a well-deserved honor for the Bengals wideout.

But he hasn’t faced a cornerback like Ramsey. Ramsey has covered the best receivers in the NFL and he’s more than capable of locking down Chase all night. The Rams may not put Ramsey on Chase the entire game, but when they do match up, it favors the Rams.

If Ramsey can keep Chase in check and Darious Williams holds up against Tee Higgins, Burrow will struggle to find open receivers. Putting Ramsey on Chase and doubling Higgins seems like the best plan, one the Rams should deploy against the Bengals.

