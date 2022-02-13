ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Rams are very optimistic they'll re-sign Odell Beckham Jr.

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ylvhu_0eDLizkM00

Odell Beckham Jr. has provided a spark to the Los Angeles Rams offense, which was already explosive before he arrived in November. He’s been a key contributor during their Super Bowl run, helping lift the Rams to a win over the 49ers in the NFC title game with nine catches and 113 yards.

The Rams only gave Beckham a one-year deal when he signed mid-season, so he’ll become a free agent in March, but they have plans to bring him back in 2022. According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Rams are “very optimistic” they will be able to re-sign Beckham this offseason.

He can earn another $1 million in incentives if the Rams win the Super Bowl today, but “the Rams are certain it won’t be his last paycheck with them,” Mortensen wrote.

The Rams are currently projected to be $13.6 million over the salary cap in 2022, so re-signing anyone will be a challenge. There are ways to create space, such as giving Matthew Stafford an extension, so the Rams can get creative with the cap in order to fit Beckham in.

It helps that Beckham wants to be back in Los Angeles next season, too, and indicated that he would even be open to taking a hometown discount to remain with the Rams.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Odell Beckham’s Reaction To Super Bowl Win Is Going Viral

Despite losing Odell Beckham Jr. to an injury in the first half of the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams managed to put together a game-winning drive in the final two minutes. Once the final whistle was blown, Beckham couldn’t help but let out a few tears. For the first time in his career, he’s a Super Bowl champion.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Odell Beckham’s Injury Is Heartbreaking

After acquiring him during the season, the Los Angeles Rams have thrived with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr on the field. He was a force to be reckoned with during the Rams’ run to a Super Bowl appearance. OBJ kept his tremendous run going with the first touchdown of the game on a pass from Matthew Stafford.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Rams Star Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. is set to play in the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening. Beckham and the Rams are set to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles. The Rams star wide receiver could have more than football on his mind, though.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Chris Mortensen
SportsGrid

Los Angeles Rams “Certain” Odell Beckham Jr. Returns Next Season

Even before they take the field to perhaps bring home a Super Bowl to Los Angeles, the Rams are “certain” that upcoming free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. will return to the organization next season. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on the team’s confidence and optimism of bringing back the former Cleveland Brown.
NFL
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham suffers non-contact leg injury

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was having a great start to Super Bowl LVI. A leg injury may have pulled the plug on that. Beckham collapsed after trying to catch a pass late in the second quarter. He grabbed his left knee. He was not hit by any other player in the process of going down.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Odell Beckham Ruled Out With Knee Injury

The Los Angeles Rams announced that WR Odell Beckham Jr. is out for the remainder of the Super Bowl with a knee injury. Beckham suffered a non-contact knee injury and needed help coming off of the field. He was taken into the blue medical tent and later headed to the locker room.
NFL
NFL

Matthew Stafford completes journey to mountaintop with Super Bowl LVI victory

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- With two of his daughters on his lap, Matthew Stafford sat at Podium 8 in the bowels of SoFi Stadium, awash in the glow of victory. His wife, Kelly, crouched behind the podium while holding their third daughter around the waist as she sat on the ledge. For just a moment, Kelly retreated behind the podium, leaving their daughter alone on the ledge.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Nfc#Espn#Ramsnfl#Td
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly says Super Bowl 2022 berth ‘doesn’t feel real’

Kelly Stafford is still processing that husband Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, will be playing in his first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday. “I’m so excited we’re here, it doesn’t feel real, it really doesn’t,” Kelly said on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford.”
NFL
Hello Magazine

LA Rams' QB Matthew Stafford's wife admits to Super Bowl 'struggle' ahead of big day

Kelly Stafford, the wife of LA Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, has shared her frustrations as she struggles to write a letter to her husband ahead of the 56th Super Bowl. Matthew helped his team, the LA Rams make it to the final of the 2021 NFL season and they will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals on 13 February at LA's So-Fi Stadium. But Kelly has now revealed that she is trying to write Matthew a letter that will "match this moment" but has come up blank.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Super Bowl Loss Goes Viral

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions! After a thrilling 23-20 victory, the Rams avenged their Super Bowl loss from four years ago and found a way to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, when one team wins another team has to lose. Joe Burrow and company looked like...
NFL
CBS Austin

LA Rams WR Van Jefferson wins Super Bowl, hustles out of stadium to witness son's birth

LOS ANGELES - Sunday was a big night for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, who is now both a Super Bowl champion and a new dad. His wife Samaria went into labor in the middle of Super Bowl 56, while he was doing his best to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on the field. NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported mid-game that she was "pretty sure" she saw Samaria leaving the stadium on a stretcher to give birth.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
NFL
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Why Shailene Woodley didn’t accompany Aaron Rodgers at NFL Honors Awards?

Aaron Rodgers, the name itself invokes so many emotions. On one side we have people who call him ignorant and stupid for giving expert analysis on stuff he has absolutely no knowledge about, while on the other hand, many consider him a free-spirited man. Rodgers has been brutally trolled by...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy