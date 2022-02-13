Deadly house fire in St. Claude

A 65 year old woman is dead following a house fire in the St. Claude neighborhood.

The blaze was reported to New Orleans Fire Department just before 8am this morning.

Fire torched the home and collapsed the roof of the structure at Elysian Fields between Villere and Urquhart Streets.

The fire ultimately went to three alarms and a hazardous materials call out.

A nearby home was also damaged by the flames.

The blaze was brought under control by 9:45am, according to broadcast outlets.

Twenty-two NOFD units and 48 firefighters and other personnel responded to the fire.

The entire house is a total loss.

The victim remains unidentified.