New Orleans, LA

Deadly house fire in St. Claude

 1 day ago

A 65 year old woman is dead following a house fire in the St. Claude neighborhood.

The blaze was reported to New Orleans Fire Department just before 8am this morning.

Fire torched the home and collapsed the roof of the structure at Elysian Fields between Villere and Urquhart Streets.

The fire ultimately went to three alarms and a hazardous materials call out.

A nearby home was also damaged by the flames.

The blaze was brought under control by 9:45am, according to broadcast outlets.

Twenty-two NOFD units and 48 firefighters and other personnel responded to the fire.

The entire house is a total loss.

The victim remains unidentified.

JPSO investigates fatal shooting in Westwego

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night in Westwego. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that one man was killed in the shooting. A JPSO report says, “Just after 9:00 pm, deputies were…
Man shot dead in Marrero

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Marrero. Authorities say deputies found a man shot to death in the 7200 block of Gentry Road.
Murder on Old Gentilly Road

Murder on Old Gentilly Road. NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and France Road that left one person deceased and another injured.
