Take A Deep Dive Into The World And History Of Cosplay With Andrew Liptak

Buzzfeed has put together a list of Disney Facts that even the most hardcore fans may not know about. This list jumped out at me as my amazing wife Meg and I wrapped up her birthday celebrations this past weekend at the Magic Kingdom; we tried to visit attractions that we don’t normally go for (like “Great Moments With Mr. lincoln”, which we discovered was first introduced to audiences the year we were both born!) Topping the list of “things you maybe didn’t know existed” is the Disney Vault, because it is a real thing. The vault is in Glendale, California and contains actual Disney Films, sketches, and the models Disney “Imagineers” used to make them. Also making the deep-dive Disney Fact list is this nugget: “Walt Disney holds the record for the most Academy Awards won by a single person. He won 26 Oscars and was nominated 59 times.” Did you know that The Disney Company sent actor/comedian Robin Williams an original Picasso worth over $1 million dollars after an argument about voicing the Genie in Aladdin? Williams eventually forgave the company for using his voice illegally for their merchandising products, and he went on to voice the Genie in the third movie, Aladdin and the King of Thieves! Cool, right? So much amazing history…all it takes to enjoy some of this amusement-park amazingness is, well, a car-payment’s worth of park entrance fee and patience for long lines 🙂

