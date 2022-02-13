ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay in line for contract extension this offseason

By Cameron DaSilva
 1 day ago
The Los Angeles Rams gave Sean McVay a contract extension in 2019 after he helped lead the team to the Super Bowl. The deal runs through 2023, leaving two years left on his current contract.

But after the Rams reached the Super Bowl again, McVay could receive an extension. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, both McVay and Zac Taylor are in line for new contracts. That’s not surprising for Taylor, but with McVay being under contract through 2023, there’s no real rush to extend him.

By giving him a new deal, however, the Rams can reward McVay with a hefty raise after the early success he’s had in Los Angeles.

McVay’s current contract is the same length as general manager Les Snead’s, with both deals expiring after the 2023 season. If the Rams extend McVay, it’ll be interesting to see if they also give Snead a new deal, too.

They’ve both been two of the most important people in the franchise’s turnaround the last five years.

