Philadelphia debuts new affordable solar energy program

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Philadelphia Energy Authority has been working to lower the cost of installing solar panels, but it's still an expensive undertaking.

Last week, though, the authority unveiled a program that will make solarizing affordable even for low-income homeowners.

Amanata Calhoun said she had been trying to get solar panels installed for five years. "This is the day," she said, excitedly.

Calhoun lives on Belmont Avenue in West Philadelphia. She said that whenever she gave her address to a solar installer, they lost interest in the job.

"They began, 'Oh, we’ll have to get back to you,'" she said. "Even with my credit score being what they said it needed to be, once they found out where I lived, they looked at this as one underserved, low-income community. No more conversation."

So Calhoun was singing the praises of PosiGen, a New Orleans-based company that entered an agreement with the Philadelphia Energy Authority to lease solar panels to homeowners — meaning there are no up front costs and no loans necessary.

Instead, there are monthly payments, just like utility bills, based on meter readings. The leases are for 20 years, after which homeowners can either buy the panels or renew the lease. Calhoun isn't sure which route she’ll take. She was just thrilled to finally go solar.

"If I can get it, all of you can get it," she told neighbors. "Solar up!"